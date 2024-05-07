TrustArc Trust Center Launch Makes Trust a Sales and Compliance Accelerator

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management and governance solutions, announced the launch of its latest innovation, Trust Center. Trust Center by TrustArc is a unified, no-code online hub for an organization's trust and safety information. With Trust Center, organizations can reduce time to compliance, reduce sales time and effort, and minimize legal and regulatory risk while putting trust front and center.

With no coding required, the platform is purpose-built so privacy, legal, compliance, GRC, security, and product teams can create a unified Trust Center in days versus taking months to build one. Designed to swiftly enhance brand trust by showcasing an organization's commitment to trust, configuration is simple and highly customizable to a brand's look and feel. Teams can instantly and easily publish and maintain their policies, disclosures, updates, legal terms, and overviews while showcasing system information availability, certifications, whitepapers, and reports.

"TrustArc Trust Center not only sets a new standard for how organizations communicate their trust and safety information, it also saves time and money," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc. "This product embodies our dedication to innovations that help create real savings, speed, and scale. We're proud to offer a solution that helps organizations demonstrate their 'trust-first' approach while significantly reducing operational overhead."

For business-to-business organizations, Trust Center not only enables legal, privacy, and security teams to make critical or mandatory information easily accessible but also makes the most requested buyer information simple with easy public and private document sharing (e.g., technical measure overviews, data processing agreements, security reports, etc.) to support purchases. This streamlines access for buyers and eliminates time-consuming information sharing for faster sales cycles.

"As an early adopter of Trust Center, we are thrilled to partner with TrustArc. This innovative solution helps us communicate and elevate our transparency with customers and partners. TrustArc Trust Center will be a game-changer for our business," said Cecelia Dempsey, Chief Global Privacy Officer at Fresh Del Monte.

Trust Center is now available, offering businesses an unparalleled opportunity to efficiently manage trust information and put trust at the center of their business. For more information on how Trust Center can transform your approach to transparency and trust, please visit www.trustarc.com or contact [email protected].

