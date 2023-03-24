Audio Driver IC Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% from 2022 to 2027, growing smart device penetration is a major driver shaping the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global audio driver IC market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,128.31 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has severely impacted the growth of the global market. With governments across the globe lifting lockdown restrictions, the audio driver IC market started to recover slowly. Following this, many vendors launched new products and implemented several expansion strategies to dominate the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027

Geography Overview

By geography, the global audio driver IC market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global audio driver IC market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

is estimated to contribute to 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The factors like industrialization and significant investments in infrastructure have impacted the growth of the market in the region.

Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of affluent younger millennials in developing countries like China and India have shaped the growth of disposable income of the population, consequently increasing luxury car sales in the countries. Thereby, the adoption of premium audio systems can be witnessed.

Vendor offerings –

Analog Co. - The company offers an audio driver IC under its brand Advantiv.

The company offers an audio driver IC under its brand Advantiv. Bang Olufsen Co. - The company offers audio driver ICs through its subsidiary ICE Power.

The company offers audio driver ICs through its subsidiary ICE Power. Cirrus Co. - The company offers audio driver IC namely AC 97 and HD Audio Codecs.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Audio Driver IC Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive), type (mono channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, and 6-channel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The consumer electronics segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high demand for devices with voice assistance, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with internet connectivity support is driving the segment.

Factors like technical improvements and growing interest in smart appliances are expected to drive the market demand in the segment during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Audio Driver IC Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The growing adoption of smart devices is a leading driver for the growth of the market demand.

Smart devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming media players, and other multimedia devices are driving the demand for the global market.

The advances in cellular technology, such as 3G and 4G, have also fueled the adoption of smart devices in urban and semi-urban areas.

Hence, the sales of smart devices are expected to drive the growth of the global audio driver IC market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing popularity of wireless streaming audio technology has been a key trend in the market.

Short-range radio waves help in data sharing and playing audio through headphones.

Brands like Apple Co. abandoning the headphone jack in their mobiles are expected to bring a new trend in this market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The inconsistent audio quality of the aftermarket amplifier products is a leading challenge that may impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Low-quality and low-priced amplifiers produced by Chinese vendors are a significant hindrance to the growth of the market. For instance, the price of low-cost audio amplifiers starts from as low as USD 7 per piece.

per piece. With less knowledge about durability and audio quality consistency, consumers may be dissatisfied with the purchase.

To know more about other drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Audio Driver IC Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the audio driver IC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the audio driver IC market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the audio driver IC market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of audio driver IC market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The audio and video editing software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,486.21 million. The increase in content generation and the rise of OTT platforms are the key factors driving the global audio and video editing software market growth.

The audio-video on-demand market size is expected to increase to USD 165.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.78%. One of the key factors driving growth in the audio-video on-demand market is the growth in mobile advertisement spending.

Audio Driver IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,128.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Bang and Olufsen Group, Cirrus Logic Inc., ESS Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Princeton Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Toshiba Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global audio driver IC market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global audio driver IC market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Mono channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Mono channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mono channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Mono channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Mono channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 2-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on 2-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on 2-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on 2-channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on 2-channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 4-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on 4-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 4-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on 4-channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on 4-channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 6-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on 6-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on 6-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on 6-channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on 6-channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ams OSRAM AG

Exhibit 123: ams OSRAM AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: ams OSRAM AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ams OSRAM AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ams OSRAM AG - Segment focus

12.4 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 127: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Bang and Olufsen Group

Exhibit 132: Bang and Olufsen Group - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bang and Olufsen Group - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Bang and Olufsen Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Bang and Olufsen Group - Segment focus

12.6 Cirrus Logic Inc.

Exhibit 136: Cirrus Logic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cirrus Logic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Cirrus Logic Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 139: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 140: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 142: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.8 Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 144: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 147: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 148: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 150: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.10 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 151: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 155: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 158: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 165: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 167: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 171: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 172: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 173: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 174: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 176: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 181: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio