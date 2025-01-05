Audio Foundry Unveils at CES 2025: Primax-Tymphany Group Drives Innovation in Smart Vehicle Technology

Enhancing in-car experiences with one-stop integrated audio, vision, and HMI solutions for next-generation vehicles.

TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Group, comprising Primax Electronics and Tymphany, will showcase groundbreaking solutions at CES 2025 through Audio Foundry, an automotive audio technology collaborative initiated by Tymphany. The group will present its next-generation, integrated audio-vision-HMI solutions, highlighting its cutting-edge X-IN-1 Sensory Fusion technology at the Audio Foundry booth (#6510) in the Las Vegas Convention Centre's West Hall. This collaboration emphasizes the synergy between Primax's advanced vision technologies, Tymphany's audio expertise, and the unified capabilities within Audio Foundry to drive innovation in the automotive industry.

Primax Electronics redefines vision technology by expanding beyond traditional camera modules, offering high-resolution imaging, wide-angle functionality, and enhanced low-light performance. These technologies enable applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Camera Monitoring Systems (CMS), and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), ensuring precise detection and seamless integration with vehicle systems. Additionally, Primax brings innovations like specialized Qi wireless charging to the automotive space, highlighting the company's leadership in interface technology.

"This collaboration showcases the strength of our group's synergy, combining Primax's leading vision technology with Tymphany's audio expertise to create unified solutions that will set new standards for the automotive industry," said Joe Chu, General Manager of Business Operation at Primax. "By integrating safety-focused imaging systems with superior audio solutions, we will deliver experiences that go beyond traditional boundaries."

Tymphany complements Primax's efforts with its expertise in premium audio systems, including system design, moving mechanics, transducers, and amplifiers. These advancements enable immersive soundscapes that enhance both entertainment and safety, showcasing the co-operation between vision, interface and audio in modern vehicles. Together, Primax and Tymphany will create a unified platform that sets a new benchmark for user-centric design and functionality.

"Our strategy has always been to pioneer new technologies and redefine audio experiences in vehicles," said Phil McPhee, Chief Product Officer at Tymphany. "The introduction of removable portable audio systems marks a significant milestone, and this collaboration with Primax will further strengthen our aptitude to innovate and create unique audio-vision experiences."

Beyond product innovation, the Primax Tymphany Group will leverage its partnerships with Tier-1 suppliers and global automotive brands to fast-track the adoption of its technologies across diverse markets. As members of the Audio Foundry, the group will also engage with other ecosystem players to explore new opportunities and refine integrated solutions that push the limitations of what's possible in audio-vision technology.

This collaboration emphasizes the Primax Tymphany Group's vision to lead the industry in developing solutions that merge advanced technology with practical functionality. By delivering unparalleled integration of vision, audio, and interface systems, the Primax Tymphany Group will solidify its role as a driving force behind next-generation automotive innovations and experiences.

About Primax Electronics

Primax Electronics is a leading integrated solution supplier with best-in-class solutions for information products, smart lifestyle and auto/AIoT products. Our product applications expand into pubic/community safety and auto electronics segments. Primax is uniquely positioned with its "X-IN-1 Sensory Fusion" strategy by providing customers with a one-stop shop integration of interface, vision and acoustic technologies. Primax has been the best business partner for global brands by offering exceptional mechanical and electronic engineering services, strong integration capabilities and total solutions with its wide array of technologies. Visit www.primax.com.tw/en/ for more information.

About Tymphany

Tymphany is a renowned audio design and manufacturing powerhouse that specializes in consumer audio, professional audio, conference systems, automotive audio, and component business. The company's unique X-IN-1 holistic design approach, integrates transducer, amplifier, DSP/software, acoustic system design and mechanical solutions to create best-in-class audio systems. With vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing facilities spanning Europe, the USA, and Asia, 6000 highly skilled employees, and 700 engineers, Tymphany continuously pushes the edge of technology to remain at the forefront of the industry. Visit www.tymphany.com/index.html for more information.

About Audio Foundry

The Audio Foundry is a technology collaborative, empowering members to bring disruptive ideas to life in automotive audio and acoustics. Headquartered in Wales, United Kingdom, the Audio Foundry hosts a member alliance and fully equipped makerspaces staffed by experienced engineers and support team members. Founded in 2023, the Audio Foundry serves as an experimental retreat for OEMs, component manufacturers, and technology providers across the value chain. The Audio Foundry is dedicated to the discovery of novel technologies and experiences that enhance the automotive audio ecosystem. Visit www.audio-foundry.com for more information.

SOURCE Primax Electronics