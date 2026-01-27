Primax Tymphany Group Strengthens AI Sensor Fusion Capabilities with Strategic Investment in Soundskrit

Enhancing core audio sensing capabilities to advance Edge AI innovation

TAIPEI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Tymphany Group, a global technology company advancing AI Sensor Fusion (AISF), announced a strategic investment in Soundskrit, a developer of directional MEMS microphone technology. With the investment, Primax Tymphany Group will deepen collaboration with Soundskrit to strengthens audio sensing capabilities within the Group's AISF technology platform, supporting its long-term vision of bringing AI Sensor Fusion experience to life.

AISF integrates multiple sensors with on-device AI to enable more responsive, context-aware experience at the edge. As AI-powered devices increasingly reply on real-time intelligence in compact devices, advanced audio sensing has become a critical foundation for delivering reliable performance in everyday environments.

Soundskrit develops directional MEMS microphone technology designed to improve voice capture and reduce unwanted noise in real-world environments, while supporting efficient edge processing. This capability can enhance audio-visual experiences such as speaker-aware interactions in conferencing and serves as a key building block for scalable AI Sensor Fusion solutions across a wide range of applications.

"Integrating Soundskrit into the Primax ecosystem strengthens our long-term AISF platform strategy," said Jack Pan, Chairman of Primax Tymphany Group. "This investment enhances our core sensing capabilities and helps enable more intelligent, different Edge AI experience across multiple application domains."

"Soundskrit was founded to solve real-world sound pick-up challenges through directional microphone design," said Bruce Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, Soundskrit. "Partnering with Primax expands the reach of our technology and opens new possibilities for creating and applying directional audio within AI sensor fusion solutions across a wide range of applications and markets."

Leveraging the Group's experience across key modules and system-level integration, the investment in Soundskrit represents a continued commitment to long-term platform development. Together, the two companies aim to advance AI Sensor Fusion capabilities that translate complex sensing technologies into practical, scalable intelligence.

About Primax Tymphany Group

Primax Tymphany Group is a leading provider of AI Sensor Fusion (AISF) solution, driven by deep expertise and strong vertical integration across vision, audio, interface, and edge AI. Spanning from key modules to full systems and product ecosystems, the Group accelerates the adoption of AISF through seamless integration of these core technologies. Through its ODM+ approach and Mega Supplier capabilities, Primax Tymphany Group delivers scalable platforms and end-to-end solutions across applications including safety and security, automotive, conferencing solutions, PC peripherals, robotics, and wearable devices. Guided by its vision, "Bring Experience to Life," the Group works closely with global partners to transform advanced technologies into smarter, more intuitive products — creating meaningful experiences for the people who use them.

About Soundskrit

Soundskrit is an audio technology company whose cutting-edge hardware and software is paving the way for consumer audio experiences in the future. Their mission is to bring the next generation of high-performance audio-enabled experiences to consumer devices. No more interrupted calls, distorted voice processing, or noise cancellation that lets every surrounding sound in - Soundskrit is evolving the human listening experience so consumers can hear the impossible.

