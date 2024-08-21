AUDIOCHUCK MEDIA COMPANY AND PAVE STUDIOS' CRIME HOUSE ANNOUNCE THE REVIVAL OF HIT PODCAST "SO SUPERNATURAL"

INDIANAPOLIS and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- audiochuck media company and PAVE Studios ' Crime House are thrilled to announce the revival of the hit mystery podcast " So Supernatural ." Known for captivating listeners with chilling tales of the paranormal, eerie mysteries, and bizarre legends, Ashley Flowers is back with her trademark blend of intrigue and excitement. In this fresh take, Ashley will introduce new episodes and new hosts who will pull back the layers of reality, exploring deeper theories about what lies beyond our realm.

Ashley Flowers , founder of audiochuck media company and content cultivator behind the network's podcasts, is also the well-known voice and creator of the number one podcast " Crime Junkie ."

Set to launch on September 6, 2024, this collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing Ashley Flowers' vision to create impactful content to an even broader audience. The series will be a co-production between audiochuck media company and Crime House , a new studio focused on true crime content under the PAVE Studios umbrella. "So Supernatural," originally debuted in 2020 as " Supernatural with Ashley Flowers ," attracting a devoted fan base week after week for more than two years. Now, with its relaunch, the show promises to bring even more captivating stories to its listeners.

Joining Ashley in hosting "So Supernatural" are Yvette Gentile and Rasha Pecoraro, whose true crime storytelling has earned them widespread acclaim. The duo co-hosted the critically acclaimed podcast "Root of Evil: The True Story of the Hodel Family and the Black Dahlia," which was nominated for True Crime Podcast of the Year at the 2020 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards. Their work offers a deeply personal exploration of a notorious case that directly intersects with their own family history, as daughters of Fauna Hodel. Yvette and Rasha are a perfect addition to this spine-chilling series.

Ashley Flowers shared her excitement about the revival, stating, "I am thrilled to relaunch 'So Supernatural' in partnership with PAVE Studios. This collaboration allows audiochuck to dive deeper into the mysteries that captivate our imaginations and challenge our understanding of reality, showcasing the breadth of our storytelling beyond traditional true crime."

"So Supernatural" is joining the suite of audiochuck's acclaimed podcasts, expanding the network's impressive lineup, which includes the #1 Apple Podcasts show of 2022 and 2023, "Crime Junkie," as well as the award-winning "The Deck" and "The Deck Investigates," among 20 other shows boasting over 2 billion listener downloads.

"I'm excited to join forces with Ashley Flowers once again to deliver a fresh take on this hit series that fans have been begging her to bring back," said Max Cutler , Founder PAVE Studios. "At PAVE Studios, we're committed to working alongside the best creators in the industry to produce content that resonates with this avid fan base and positions Crime House as the go-to destination for true crime."

"So Supernatural" will release new episodes weekly on Fridays, keeping listeners on the edge of their seats with each installment. The series promises to blend historical events with supernatural lore, offering a unique and captivating listening experience. Be sure to catch up on past episodes of ' Supernatural with Ashley Flowers ' to fully immerse yourself in the world of eerie mysteries before diving into the new season. "So Supernatural" will be available wherever you get your podcasts, make sure to listen, subscribe and prepare for the unexplained.

ABOUT AUDIOCHUCK MEDIA COMPANY:

audiochuck media company, Adweek's 2023 Podcast Network of the Year, is an Indiana-based independent media company. The industry leader produces award-winning, chart-topping podcasts fueled by content that inspires action and change. The company's suite of 20 podcasts, including the #1 true crime podcast, Crime Junkie, has earned over 2 billion downloads and a worldwide audience. Founded by Ashley Flowers in 2017, audiochuck uses its platform to make a positive difference in society by supporting local communities and inspiring change in the true crime space. audiochuck consistently advocates for victims and their families, funds DNA testing to help solve cold cases, ensures the stories of marginalized communities are heard, and so much more. audiochuck employs over 50 people in the greater Indianapolis area. Visit audiochuck.com and follow audiochuck on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and X .

ABOUT PAVE STUDIOS AND CRIME HOUSE:

Founded by Max Cutler, PAVE Studios is setting the stage for a better way of producing, distributing, and consuming the world's greatest original content. The recently launched media company is building a unique ecosystem of genre-specific studios and working alongside the top creators to unveil an array of fresh content across video, audio, books, live experiences, merchandise, and more. PAVE Studios is empowering creators, simplifying content discovery, and fostering vibrant fan communities. This is creators, content, and community coming together, paving the way for a new era in media.

Crime House , under the PAVE Studios umbrella, is the ultimate destination that delves deep into the human psyche and explores the captivating world of true crime. By collaborating with expert creators, Crime House delivers ethical storytelling, thought-provoking investigations, gripping narratives, and immersive experiences like never before. In a genre where reality is often stranger than fiction, Crime House is where listeners go to uncover the mysteries and truth behind the headlines.

SOURCE audiochuck media company