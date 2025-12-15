AudioCodes Announces a Large-Scale Voca CIC Voice Agent Deployment with Atento

Voca CIC powers millions of healthcare voice interactions across the United States through Atento, one of the world's top five Business Process Outsourcing providers

OR YEHUDA, Israel, December 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC), in collaboration with Atento and Go2Uno, completed a large-scale Conversational IVR modernization for a major managed care organization

The new solution supports more than 500 concurrent AI Voice Agents

Delivered in just weeks, a record timeframe for a deployment of this scale, highlighting the partnership's exceptional execution

Voca CIC introduced advanced analytics and performance reporting, giving Atento real-time visibility into Voice Agent performance and key customer metric

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and AI-powered solutions for the digital workplace and customer experience, today announced that its Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC), working with Go2Uno, a business communications service provider, and Atento, a top-5 global BPO, successfully delivered a large-scale Voice Agent and Conversational IVR modernization for a major healthcare organization in record time.

The deployment was completed in just a few weeks, a record for a project of this scale. The collaboration demonstrated the strength of the AudioCodes, Go2Uno and Atento partnership in accelerating enterprise IVR transformation.

The new AI-powered Conversational IVR experience supports more than 500 concurrent voice agents and replaces legacy IVR systems with support for multiple, complex voice networking.

Working together, AudioCodes, Go2Uno and Atento modernized complex call flows, integrated multiple carrier systems and implemented intelligent, AI-powered routing to improve customer experience, efficiency and resiliency. AudioCodes SBC infrastructure was deployed alongside Voca CIC to ensure seamless connectivity and continuity across the customer's complex environment. Rich reporting and analytics provide Atento and the customer visibility into the voice agent performance metrics and unlock deeper insights into customers interactions.

"Atento would like to thank the Go2Uno and AudioCodes teams for not only helping deliver a solution for one of Atento's most important customers, but doing it seamlessly and with exceptional precision. Go2Uno and AudioCodes accomplished in just 30 days what others projected would take three to six months. Their seamless integration of Azure Conversational AI was executed flawlessly, overcoming a challenge that many believed would require significant time and effort. The solution delivered not only meets our immediate needs but also provides Atento with a scalable, future-ready platform that positions us for continued growth and innovation." said Gustavo Samaniego, Senior IT Service and Deliveries Manager at Atento.

"This deployment shows how AI-powered Voice Agents can modernize legacy IVR with predictable, high-quality outcomes at massive scale," said Gidi Adlersberg, Head of the Voca CIC Business Line at AudioCodes. "Together with Go2Uno and Atento, we delivered a flagship example of real AI in action. Not a pilot, not a demo, transforming complex operations quickly and improving customer experience where it truly matters."

The solution improves call containment, shortens handling times and creates a scalable foundation for future AI-driven enhancements. This deployment demonstrates how Voca CIC, working with partners like Go2Uno and Atento, delivers enterprise-grade Customer Experience modernization that's both powerful and practical, ready to evolve as AI demands grow.

Voca CIC is available as a 30-day free trial on the AudioCodes website, Microsoft Marketplace and the Teams Store. New customers can build a conversational contact center in minutes, including AI and omnichannel features, along with a free phone number from AudioCodes for instant evaluation.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2025 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, and AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391462/audiocodes_Logo.jpg

Company Contacts

Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

[email protected]

Roger L. Chuchen

VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: 732-764-2552

[email protected]

SOURCE AudioCodes