AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

AudioCodes

Nov 04, 2025, 02:00 ET

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 

Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increase by 2.2% year-over-year to $61.5 million;
  • Services revenues for the quarter were $30.9 million and accounted for 50.3% of total revenues;
  • GAAP results:
    • Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.5%;
    • Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 6.6%;
    • Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $5.2 million;
    • Quarterly GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. 
  • Non-GAAP results:
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.8%;
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.5%;
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $6.9 million;
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 1,267,436 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $12.7 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $61.5 million compared to $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.9 million compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $4.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (iv) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; and (v) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities, and long-term financial investments were $79.7 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $93.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2025. This was partially offset by cash generated from operating activities.

"I am pleased to report that we delivered a strong third quarter, which highlights our commitment to our strategic priorities and our ongoing transformation into an AI-driven, hybrid cloud software and services company," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "This quarter's success was driven by ongoing momentum across our two primary growth engines: the Live family of services for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) and Contact Center (CX) connectivity and conversational AI (CAI) business.

"One of the standout achievements this quarter was the impressive 50% growth in our CAI business, which keeps us on track to achieve a 40%-50% growth for the entire year of 2025. Combined, these two units propelled our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $75 million by the end of the third quarter, marking a significant 25% year-over-year increase and setting us up well to meet our full-year target of $78-$82 million.

"The recent launch of our Live Platform has already borne fruit, as we secured a landmark agreement with a tier-1 system integrator. This agreement covers managed connectivity services for all major UC/CX systems and opens up exciting opportunities for cross-selling value-added solutions. Moreover, our Voice AI Connect and Live Hub, the conversational AI enablement services, delivered outstanding results, propelled by a high number of new logo wins and significant expansions within our existing customer base.

"Shifting our focus to conversational AI, our new service, Meeting Insights On-Prem (Mia OP), made noteworthy advancements during the quarter. Our leading position in Israel was further solidified by being awarded a contract under Project Nimbus, the Israeli government's multi-year cloud migration initiative. Additionally, we launched sales efforts in the US during the third quarter and have witnessed strong customer interest in Mia OP beyond the government sector in Israel.

"Overall, we executed well on our business priorities. The increased investments in our Live platform and CAI over the past several quarters have significantly contributed to the record-breaking Live and conversational AI bookings this quarter. We remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in high-growth areas, which we believe will drive sustained top-line growth improvement in the medium term", concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

On July 29, 2025, the Company declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.6 million, was paid on August 28, 2025, to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 14, 2025.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company acquired 1,267,436 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $12.7 million.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $1.7 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividend.

In October 2025, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through April 28, 2026.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance, product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto, and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular, including governmental undertakings to address such conditions; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades, the advent of artificial intelligence and the ability to manage changes in market conditions and evolving regulatory regimes, as applicable; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in AudioCodes' financing agreements; possible impacts and disruptions from AudioCodes' acquisitions, including the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impacts attributable to any pandemic or other public health crisis on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current and any future hostilities involving Israel, including in the regions in which we or our counterparties operate, which may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and any other factors described in AudioCodes' filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands      



September 30 ,


December 31,


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 48,925


$58,749

Short-term bank deposits

233


210

Short-term marketable securities

24,806


3,426

Trade receivables, net

68,474


56,016

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

19,476


13,012

Inventories

24,099


31,463

Total current assets

186,013


162,876





LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Long-term Trade receivables

$ 13,668


$ 15,753

Long-term marketable securities

2,456


28,518

Long-term financial investments

3,258


3,008

Deferred tax assets

8,844


9,838

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,309


32,534

Severance pay funds

20,237


18,004

Total long-term assets

78,772


107,655





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

29,369


27,321





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

37,650


38,049





Total assets

$ 331,804


$ 335,901





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

10,181


7,543

Other payables and accrued expenses

27,772


25,823

Deferred revenues

44,785


38,438

Short-term operating lease liabilities

6,394


5,954

Total current liabilities

89,132


77,758





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay

$ 17,906


$ 16,387

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

20,024


19,434

Long-term operating lease liabilities

31,002


30,508

Total long-term liabilities

68,932


66,329





Total shareholders' equity

173,740


191,814

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 331,804


 

$ 335,901

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



 Nine months ended


Three months ended


 September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenues:








Products

$ 86,896


$ 84,647


$ 30,606


$ 27,750

Services

96,103


95,975


30,941


32,493

Total Revenues

182,999


180,622


61,547


60,243

Cost of revenues:








Products

33,086


34,123


11,150


11,380

Services

31,370


29,057


10,112


9,563

Total Cost of revenues

64,456


63,180


21,262


20,943

Gross profit

118,543


117,442


40,285


39,300

Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

39,087


39,780


13,188


12,666

Selling and marketing

57,318


52,427


18,942


17,607

General and administrative

11,832


12,146


4,094


4,155

Total operating expenses

108,237


104,353


36,224


34,428

Operating income

10,306


13,089


4,061


4,872

Financial income (expenses), net

586


(195)


64


(614)

Income before taxes on income

10,892


12,894


4,125


4,258

Taxes on income, net

(3,838)


(4,358)


(1,393)


(1,579)

Net income

$ 7,054


$ 8,536


$ 2,732


$ 2,679

Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.28


$ 0.10


$ 0.09

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.28


$ 0.10


$ 0.09

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic
net earnings per share (in thousands)

28,858


30,239


28,169


30,218

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted
net earnings per share (in thousands)

29,356


30,769


28,672


30,778

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



 Nine months ended


Three months ended


 September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP net income

$ 7,054


$ 8,536


$ 2,732


$ 2,679

GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.28


$ 0.09


$ 0.09

Cost of revenues:








Share-based compensation (1)

319


274


94


99

Amortization expenses (2)

366


366


122


122

Lease expenses (5)

-


304


-


-


685


944


216


221

Research and development, net:








Share-based compensation (1)

1,127


1,642


398


471

Lease expenses (5)

-


342


-


-


1,127


1,984


398


471

Selling and marketing:








Share-based compensation (1)

1,802


2,255


581


783

Amortization expenses (2)

33


33


11


11

Lease expenses (5)

-


38


-


-


1,835


2,326


592


794

General and administrative:








Share-based compensation (1)

1,653


2,113


552


679

Lease expenses (5)

-


76


-


-


1,653


2,189


552


679

Financial expenses (income):








Exchange rate differences (3)

1,310


)754(


392


55









Income taxes:








Taxes on income, net (4)

-


422


-


-

Non-GAAP net income

$ 13,664


$ 15,647


$ 4,882


$ 4,899

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.45


$ 0.50


$ 0.17


$ 0.16

Weighted average number of shares used in computing 
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

30,094


31,534


29,437


31,480


(1)  Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2)  Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3)  Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(4)  Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments.

(5)  In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.

 

Note:  Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can
enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations.  The Company has chosen to provide this information
to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information. 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands




 Nine months ended


Three months ended



 September 30,


September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$ 7,054


$ 8,536


$ 2,732


$ 2,679

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization


3,096


2,788


1,183


1,004

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net


312


885


115


270

Increase in accrued severance pay, net


(714)


(699)


(790)


(220)

Share-based compensation expenses


4,901


6,284


1,625


2,032

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net


708


826


401


762

Cash financial loss (income), net


37


137


15


(17)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets


3,292


4,755


1,093


1,198

Decrease in operating lease liabilities


(133)


(3,931)


(555)


(496)

Increase in trade receivables, net


(10,373)


(6,014)


(7,237)


(2,247)

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses


(6,464)


(2,704)


(2,020)


(2,939)

Decrease in inventories


7,261


10,119


2,285


4,172

Increase (decrease) in trade payables


2,761


(2,077)


2,674


377

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses


7,027


(594)


277


1,011

Increase in deferred revenues


6,471


1,631


2,256


266

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


25,236


19,942


4,054


7,852

Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds from short-term deposits


(23)


10


(5)


4

Proceeds from financial investment


243


76


65


29

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities


5,200


3,450


2,000


-

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities


-


9,991


-


9,991

Purchase of financial investments


(442)


(675)


-


(675)

Purchase of property and equipment


(4,830)


(20,768)


(1,571)


(5,505)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


148


(7,916)


489


3,844










AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands




 Nine months ended


Three months ended



 September 30,


September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchase of treasury shares


(24,514)


(8,340)


(12,696)


(3,586)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders


(10,934)


(10,896)


(5,608)


(5,443)

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options


240


186


67


6

Net cash used in financing activities


(35,208)


(19,050)


(18,237)


(9,023)










Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(9,824)


(7,025)


(13,694)


2,672

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


58,749


30,546


62,619


20,849

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 48,925


$ 23,522


$ 48,925


$ 23,522

 

