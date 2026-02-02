AudioCodes Expands Its Voice Solution Portfolio for Webex Calling

AudioCodes now offers an end-to-end portfolio of certified voice solutions for Webex Calling, from Cloud Connect PSTN connectivity to analog gateways and desk phones

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes has expanded its offering of certified solutions for Webex Calling beyond Cloud Connect voice connectivity and SBC solutions with a range of certified IP phones and analog gateways.

Three AudioCodes 400HD IP phone models (C450HD, 445HD, 425HD) are now certified for Webex Calling.

The secure and robust phones deliver enhanced productivity and collaboration with high-resolution screens, programmable keys and centralized management.

AudioCodes IP phones are also certified for other leading unified communications platforms.

AudioCodes analog gateways enable legacy analog devices such as desk phones, fax machines and alarm systems to connect seamlessly to Webex Calling.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions, today announced that it has expanded its certified portfolio of voice solutions for Webex Calling, Cisco's cloud-based unified communications platform. In addition to PSTN connectivity via Cloud Connect, AudioCodes has now certified three models from its 400HD business IP phone series for Webex Calling, as well as a range of MediaPack analog gateways. AudioCodes' portfolio of certified voice solutions for Webex Calling already includes Certified Calling Partner for Cloud Connect voice connectivity for the USA, Canada and countries in EMEA and Latin America, Cloud Connect Enablement Provider and Certified Mobile Calling Provider. In addition, AudioCodes SBCs are certified as 3rd Party Gateways for Premises PSTN connectivity for Webex Calling, previously known as Local Gateway.

AudioCodes' certified IP phone models deliver a high-quality, familiar calling experience for a wide variety of Webex Calling user personas and use cases. Designed with security and ease of use in mind, these robust phones feature high-resolution screens, large physical programmable keys and optional sidecars for enhanced productivity. The phones are fully manageable via AudioCodes Device Manager and the Webex Control Hub, enabling centralized provisioning, monitoring and updates to streamline IT operations.

The AudioCodes IP phones models certified for Webex Calling are:

C450HD: An executive, feature-rich business phone with a large 5" color touch screen, integrated Wi-Fi and support for an optional touch-screen expansion module. The C450HD is ideal for executives and power users seeking advanced connectivity and a premium user experience.

445HD: A high-end business phone with a 4.3" high-resolution color screen and an integrated LCD sidecar for speed dial contacts and presence monitoring. The 445HD boasts 6 programmable multi-function keys and 12 programmable speed dial keys.

425HD: An advanced, mid-range business IP phone for office workers and common areas. Featuring a 3.5" color display, 8 programmable multi-function keys and HD voice quality, the 425HD is designed for simplicity and intuitive operation.

AudioCodes MediaPack analog gateways enable legacy analog devices such as desk phones, fax machines and alarm systems to connect seamlessly to Webex Calling. The MediaPack MP-1xx, MP-2xx and MP-5xx families include a scalable range of devices with different port densities, making it easier for customers to migrate to Webex Calling at their own pace.

AudioCodes complements its offering for Webex Calling with a full suite of professional services and 24/7 global support, helping partners and end customers to achieve successful and timely implementations.

"The recent certification of our devices for Webex Calling is a testament to AudioCodes' commitment to delivering best-in-class voice solutions for unified communications," said Nati Davidi, Devices Business Line Manager at AudioCodes. "Our devices are designed to accelerate the adoption of Webex Calling by offering users an intuitive, reliable and feature-rich experience. They also assist partners and service providers to simplify the delivery of end-to-end, certified voice enablement solutions for Webex Calling environments."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance, product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto, and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular, including governmental undertakings to address such conditions; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades, the advent of artificial intelligence and the ability to manage changes in market conditions and evolving regulatory regimes, as applicable; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in AudioCodes' financing agreements; possible impacts and disruptions from AudioCodes' acquisitions, including the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impacts attributable to any pandemic or other public health crisis on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current and any future hostilities involving Israel, including in the regions in which we or our counterparties operate, which may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and any other factors described in AudioCodes' filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2026 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, and AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contacts:

Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

[email protected]

Roger L. Chuchen

VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: 732-764-2552

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391462/audiocodes_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AudioCodes