AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center Is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Highlights

Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets

AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) is now available for deployment from the Azure Marketplace

OVOC is a holistic, intuitive life-cycle management suite for the enterprise voice network, devices, users and quality of experience (QoE)

OVOC enables centralized management of the enterprise's entire AudioCodes voice infrastructure deployed in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid mode

For Microsoft Teams voice deployments, OVOC supports direct routing SBCs, multi-tenancy and end-to-end quality monitoring

OVOC provides extensive support for user experience monitoring with trend analysis, scheduled and ad-hoc reporting, detailed call quality metrics and real-time quality monitoring alerts

OVOC is available from Azure Marketplace on a "try-before-you-buy" basis allowing customers to trial the solution free of charge before live deployment

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the availability of the AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Enterprise IT staff using OVOC to manage their voice networks can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) is a holistic life-cycle FCAPS (fault, configuration, accounting, performance and security) management and voice network design solution that combines management of voice network devices and quality of experience monitoring into a single, intuitive web-based application. OVOC enables administrators to adopt a holistic approach to network lifecycle management by simplifying everyday tasks and assisting in the troubleshooting process from detection to correction.

OVOC enables system administrators to manage from a single central location the full lifecycle of VoIP devices and elements, whether they are deployed as on-premises solutions or in private or public clouds. For Microsoft Teams voice deployments, OVOC supports direct routing session border controllers (SBCs), multi-tenancy and end-to-end quality monitoring between Teams clients and SBCs.

In terms of quality monitoring, OVOC provides statistical analysis of network voice traffic, allowing administrators to produce scheduled and ad-hoc reports and carry out analysis of call statistics to identify trends. OVOC supports user experience monitoring enabling rapid identification and troubleshooting of quality issues with detailed call quality metrics (e.g. MOS scores) and real-time alert generation.

AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center is available from Azure Marketplace on a "try-before-you-buy" basis allowing customers to trial the solution free of charge before live deployment. Customers can experience the full functionality of OVOC with a limited license.

"We are pleased that our One Voice Operations Center is now available for deployment in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace along with our Mediant VE session border controller," commented Nimrode Borovsky, VP of Global Marketing at AudioCodes. "OVOC's availability in Azure Marketplace means that network administrators can now leverage the benefits of the Azure cloud to enhance management of their entire deployment of voice network devices and ensure reliable, high quality voice services for their users."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC), is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

