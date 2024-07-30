AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

OR YEHUDA, Israel, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 0.5% year-over-year to $60.3 million ;

; Quarterly service revenues increased by 12.3% year-over-year to $32 million ;

; GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.5%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 8.2%;

- Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $6.2 million ;

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $3.8 million , or $0.12 per diluted share.

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.8%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.9%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $8.3 million ;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $5.5 million , or $0.18 per diluted share.

for the quarter. AudioCodes repurchased 116,453 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $1.2 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $60.3 million compared to $60.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.2 million compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.3 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $5.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (v) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; and (vi) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash used by operating activities was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long financial investments were $93.7 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $106.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the first quarter of 2024 and purchase of property and equipment related to leasehold improvements of our new corporate headquarter in Israel, offset, in part, by cash from operating activities.

"I am pleased to report solid second quarter 2024 results, marked by the second consecutive quarter of positive top-line growth and ongoing momentum in our Microsoft and conversational AI businesses with sequential uptick in our legacy gateway business," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

In terms of our strategic business lines, Microsoft Teams business in the second quarter grew 3.3% year-over-year, with steady increase in the Live managed services, which grew about 35% year-over-year and reached ARR of $56 million exiting second quarter 2024. Second quarter Live business growth puts us on track to land within our full year 2024 ARR target range of $64-$70 million, representing an average approximate annual growth rate of 40% compared to 2023.

In the CX business, our healthy pipeline continues to support a positive outlook for second half and full year 2024. Conversational AI business grew over 50% year-over-year, benefiting from customers' inexorable demand to drive innovation and deliver productivity improvements on projects in both the UC and CX space. We have witnessed progress made in several new Conversational AI activities. These include among others, Voca CIC, our AI first CX solution for Microsoft Teams, SaaS Recording solutions such as Meeting Insights and interaction recording, and in the MS Teams meeting room space.

Underlying business momentum remains strong, as we had several notable wins with marquee accounts in the quarter, from a combination of new customer additions as well as cross-sell of products and services to existing ones. Key to such cross sales success is our Live Platform for UCaaS and CCaaS, which encompasses a comprehensive stack of voice related services to the Microsoft Teams ecosystem.

Overall, we delivered on our business priorities in the quarter, fostering momentum in strategic areas of our business and successfully executing on the cost rationalization initiatives. We believe this lays the foundation to drive healthy top-line growth long-term while driving significant margin expansion in 2024 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company acquired 116,453 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $1.2 million.

In July 2024, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 1, 2025.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 18 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.5 million. The dividend is payable on August 29, 2024, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 15, 2024.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's second quarter of 2024 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30, December 31,

2024 2023

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,849 $ 30,546 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 206 212 Short-term marketable securities 21,113 7,438 Trade receivables, net 55,010 51,125 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,146 9,381 Inventories 37,893 43,959 Total current assets 144,217 142,661





LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Long-term Trade receivables $ 16,680 $ 16,798 Long-term marketable securities 48,944 65,732 Long-term financial investments 2,557 2,730 Deferred tax assets 5,966 6,208 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,263 36,712 Severance pay funds 16,975 17,202 Total long-term assets 125,385 145,382





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 21,846 10,893





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 38,315 38,581





Total assets $ 329,763 $ 337,517





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables 5,102 7,556 Other payables and accrued expenses 26,369 29,943 Deferred revenues 39,988 38,820 Short-term operating lease liabilities 5,931 7,878 Total current liabilities 77,390 84,197





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Accrued severance pay $ 15,956 $ 16,662 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 17,277 17,142 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,024 31,404 Total long-term liabilities 64,257 65,208





Total shareholders' equity 188,116 188,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 329,763 $ 337,517

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues:







Products $ 56,897 $ 60,260 $ 28,347 $ 31,567 Services 63,482 58,973 31,956 28,453 Total Revenues 120,379 119,233 60,303 60,020 Cost of revenues:







Products 22,743 25,221 10,918 12,177 Services 19,494 18,992 9,910 9,366 Total Cost of revenues 42,237 44,213 20,828 21,543 Gross profit 78,142 75,020 39,475 38,477 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 27,114 29,403 13,181 14,394 Selling and marketing 34,820 35,526 17,453 17,679 General and administrative 7,991 8,680 3,905 4,149 Total operating expenses 69,925 73,609 34,539 36,222 Operating income 8,217 1,411 4,936 2,255 Financial income (expenses), net 419 1,196 396 247 Income before taxes on income 8,636 2,607 5,332 2,502 Taxes on income, net (2,779) (1,734) (1,558) (1,447) Net income $ 5,857 $ 873 $ 3,774 $ 1,055 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 30,337 32,024 30,341 31,900 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 30,764 33,017 30,735 32,977

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 5,857 $ 873 $ 3,774 $ 1,055 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Cost of revenues:







Share-based compensation (1) 175 210 96 103 Amortization expenses (2) 244 257 122 122 Lease expenses (6) 304 - - -

723 467 218 225 Research and development, net:







Share-based compensation (1) 1,171 1,441 579 698 Deferred payments expenses (3) - 250 - 125 Lease expenses (6) 342 - - -

1,513 1,691 579 823 Selling and marketing:







Share-based compensation (1) 1,472 2,330 749 1,093 Amortization expenses (2) 22 22 11 11 Deferred payments expenses (3) - 250 - 125 Lease expenses (6) 38 - - -

1,532 2,602 760 1,229 General and administrative:







Share-based compensation (1) 1,434 2,428 692 1,169 Lease expenses (6) 76 - - -

1,510 2,428 692 1,169 Financial expenses (income):







Exchange rate differences (4) (809) (470) (445) 71









Income taxes:







Taxes on income, net (5) 422 224 (49) 562 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,748 $ 7,815 $ 5,529 $ 5,134 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 31,561 32,977 31,552 33,017









(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets. (3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd. (4) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. (5) Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments. (6) In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 5,857 $ 873 $ 3,774 $ 1,055 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 1,784 1,320 1,261 669 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net 615 712 301 340 Decrease in accrued severance pay, net (479) (272) (369) (288) Share-based compensation expenses 4,252 6,409 2,116 3,063 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net 64 168 850 534 Cash financial loss (income), net 154 (332) 69 58 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 3,557 4,282 1,168 2,132 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (3,435) (4,355) (1,324) (818) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (3,767) 6,939 (6,083) 428 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 235 1,911 (305) 1,727 Decrease (increase) in inventories 5,947 (9,512) 2,689 (3,746) Decrease in trade payables (2,454) (4,218) (2,220) (3,462) Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (1,605) (4,934) 127 (869) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 1,365 6,443 (4,945) 1,383 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,090 5,434 (2,891) 2,206 Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from short-term deposits 6 5,006 2 2 Proceeds from financial investment 47 - 26 - Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities 3,450 2,000 2,950 1,000 Proceeds from redemption of financial investments - 11,043 - 8,294 Purchase of property and equipment (15,263) (3,263) (8,478) (1,947) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,760) 14,786 (5,500) 7,349











AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30, June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchase of treasury shares (4,754) (2,926) (1,170) (2,926) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (5,453) (5,718) - - Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 180 114 - 18 Net cash used in financing activities (10,027) (8,530) (1,170) (2,908)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,697) 11,690 (9,561) 6,647 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,546 24,535 30,410 29,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,849 $ 36,225 $ 20,849 $ 36,225

