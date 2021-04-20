AudioCodes Ranked Top Vendor for Enterprise SBC Revenues in 4Q20 by Omdia

LOD, Israel, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

In its Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Market Tracker – 4Q20 Analysis report, Omdia ranks AudioCodes as having the highest worldwide revenue share with 21.4% for the quarter

Omdia ranks AudioCodes in second place for CY2020 with 17.9% enterprise SBC revenue share

AudioCodes increased its overall SBC customer base by more than 30% in 2020 compared with 2019

AudioCodes Mediant SBCs are formally certified for use with leading unified communications and contact center solutions, as well as SIP trunk services worldwide

Mediant SBCs deliver seamless and secure Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) for unified communications and contact centers, and work-from-home solutions

AudioCodes Mediant family includes virtualized and cloud-native SBCs suitable for deployment in public and private clouds, as well as appliances for customers looking for fully integrated network elements

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has been ranked as the top vendor for enterprise session border controller (SBC) revenue for 4Q20 by market research firm, Omdia. In its Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Market Tracker – 4Q20 Analysis report, Omdia reported that AudioCodes had attained the highest worldwide revenue share with 21.4% for the quarter. Overall, for the calendar year 2020 Omdia ranked AudioCodes in second place with 17.9% revenue share.

2020 saw AudioCodes experience unprecedented success in many areas of its business, especially session border controllers. It increased its overall SBC customer base by over 30% in 2020 compared with 2019 and more than doubled the number of SBC deals over $400,000. The growth in SBC sales was largely attributable to the rapid growth in demand for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing support and organizations' need to support remote and work-from-home employees, including contact center agents, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Ideal for deployment in use cases such as bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC), work-from-home and cloud real-time communications, AudioCodes' Mediant SBCs are available as virtualized and cloud-native platforms (suitable for deployment in public and private clouds), as well as appliances for customers looking for fully integrated network elements. Mediant SBCs are certified for use with SIP trunk providers worldwide and leading unified communications and contact center solutions. They offer security and broad interoperability with virtually any SIP-based voice platform or network.

Featuring an integrated WebRTC gateway, Mediant SBCs bring high-quality, browser-based communications to enterprises and contact centers, including advanced solutions for work-from-home employees.

"We are delighted to be ranked as the #1 enterprise SBC vendor by Omdia for 4Q20," said Yehuda Herscovici, VP Product at AudioCodes. "We believe this demonstrates the value our versatile family of SBCs offers enterprise, contact center and service provider customers by providing smooth cloud migration and reliable, scalable and secure voice and video connectivity for environments such as Microsoft Teams, on-premises and cloud contact centers, and all-IP migration."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

