AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 20 cents per share

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 1.7% year-over-year to $62.6 million;

Full year 2025 revenue increased by 1.4% to $245.6 million.

Quarterly services revenues increased by 1.0% year-over-year to $34.6 million;

Full year 2025 services revenues increased by 0.4% to $130.7 million.

GAAP results:

Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.6%; Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 6.0%; Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $4.9 million; Quarterly GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share; and Full year 2025 GAAP net income was $9.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results:

Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.9%; Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.6%; Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $6.5 million; Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share; and Full year 2025 Non-GAAP net income was $18.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the quarter and $29.4 million for the full year 2025.

AudioCodes repurchased 667,193 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $6.1 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2025.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $62.6 million compared to $61.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues were $245.6 million in 2025 compared to $242.2 million in 2024.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million compared to $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. EBITDA was $18.3 million in 2025 compared to $21.1 million in 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.5 million compared to $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. EBITDA was $24.8 million in 2025 compared to $31.4 million in 2024.

Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was $9.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in 2025, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share in 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $11.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $18.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share in 2025 compared to $27.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted share in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (iv) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; (v) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters; and (vi) a one-time, non-recurring expense attributable to the settlement agreement with former headquarter office landlord. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $29.4 million for 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities, and long-term financial investments were $75.7 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $93.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2025. This was partially offset by cash generated from operating activities.

"I am pleased to report solid financial results for the fourth quarter 2025. Fourth quarter performance demonstrates our success in the ongoing evolution towards becoming a Voice AI-focused hybrid cloud software and services company", said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

Fourth quarter's performance was driven by strong momentum across our two primary growth engines: the Live family of managed services for UCaaS and CX, and the conversational AI (CAI) business. Together, these two units drove growth in our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $79 million, marking a 22% year-over-year increase. Within Conversational AI our revenues grew over 50% in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we saw recovery in our Connectivity business in NA, which was driven mainly by resurgence in demand triggered by the renewed focus on the PSTN shutdown trend in NA.

We are experiencing robust and broad-based demand across our conversational AI portfolio which exhibited as a group growth of over 35% in 2025 compared to 2024. We saw substantial growth in the Voice AI Connect and Live Hub revenues which grew above 50% year-over-year. Voca CIC, our AI first CX solution for Microsoft Teams exhibited also 50% growth year-over-year. Additionally, we saw meaningful progress in our meeting insight solutions, both in the cloud edition and the on prem solution. With growing demand for our business voice applications in the enterprise space, we are confident in the success of this new growth engine for coming years. Overall, we executed well against our business goals. The increased investments in our Live services and CAI over the past several years have significantly contributed to the strong operational momentum, and are expected to contribute to sustained healthy top-line growth in 2026 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired 667,193 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $6.1 million.

In October 2025, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through April 27, 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $20.6 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 20 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.4 million. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2026, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on February 20, 2026.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance, product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto, and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular, including governmental undertakings to address such conditions; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades, the advent of artificial intelligence and the ability to manage changes in market conditions and evolving regulatory regimes, as applicable; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in AudioCodes' financing agreements; possible impacts and disruptions from AudioCodes' acquisitions, including the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impacts attributable to any pandemic or other public health crisis on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current and any future hostilities involving Israel, including in the regions in which we or our counterparties operate, which may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and any other factors described in AudioCodes' filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2026 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, and AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands









December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,282

$58,749 Short-term bank deposits 239

210 Short-term marketable securities 27,350

3,426 Trade receivables, net 67,358

56,016 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 18,040

13,012 Inventories 22,032

31,463 Total current assets 180,301

162,876







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term Trade receivables $ 13,065

$ 15,753 Long-term marketable securities -

28,518 Long-term financial investments 2,790

3,008 Deferred tax assets 8,797

9,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,217

32,534 Severance pay funds 21,163

18,004 Total long-term assets 76,032

107,655







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 29,248

27,321







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 37,579

38,049







Total assets $ 323,160

$ 335,901







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 6,416

7,543 Other payables and accrued expenses 30,424

25,823 Deferred revenues 38,243

38,438 Short-term operating lease liabilities 6,635

5,954 Total current liabilities 81,718

77,758







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 18,278

$ 16,387 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 20,517

19,434 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,348

30,508 Total long-term liabilities 70,143

66,329







Total shareholders' equity 171,299

191,814 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 323,160

$ 335,901

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data









Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 114,911

$ 111,966

$ 28,015

$ 27,319 Services 130,693

130,210

34,590

34,235 Total Revenues 245,604

242,176

62,605

61,554 Cost of revenues:













Products 44,197

44,448

11,111

10,325 Services 41,775

39,567

10,405

10,510 Total Cost of revenues 85,972

84,015

21,516

20,835 Gross profit 159,632

158,161

41,089

40,719 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 52,591

52,125

13,504

12,345 Selling and marketing 77,242

71,167

19,924

18,740 General and administrative 15,760

17,678

3,928

5,532 Total operating expenses 145,593

140,970

37,356

36,617 Operating income 14,039

17,191

3,733

4,102 Financial income (expenses), net (461)

(2,095)

(1,047)

(1,900) Income before taxes on income 13,578

15,096

2,686

2,202 Taxes on income, net (4,623)

215

(785)

4,573 Net income $ 8,955

$ 15,311

$ 1,901

$ 6,775 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.31

$ 0.51

$ 0.07

$ 0.23 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.31

$ 0.50

$ 0.07

$ 0.22 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 28,498

30,200

27,418

29,932 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 28,984

30,636

27,868

30,260

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data









Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 8,955

$ 15,311

$ 1,901

$ 6,775 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.31

$ 0.50

$ 0.07

$ 0.22 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 396

369

77

95 Amortization expenses (2) 426

488

60

122 Lease expenses (5) -

304

-

-

822

1,161

137

217 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,489

2,108

362

466 Lease expenses (5) -

342

-

-

1,489

2,450

362

466 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,317

2,959

515

704 Amortization expenses (2) 44

44

11

11 Lease expenses (5) -

38

-

-

2,361

3,041

526

715 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,308

2,792

655

679 Settlement with former headquarter office landlord (6) -

1,355

-

1,355 Lease expenses (5) -

76

-

-

2,308

4,223

655

2,034 Financial expenses (income):













Exchange rate differences (3) 2,186

507

876

1,261















Income taxes:













Taxes on income, net (4) -

585

-

163 Non-GAAP net income $ 18,121

$ 27,278

$ 4,457

$ 11,631 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.61

$ 0.87

$ 0.16

$ 0.37 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 29,743

31,443

28,692

31,192

















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets. (3) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar

denominated currencies. (4) Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments. (5) In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period

under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. (6) A one-time, non-recurring expense attributable to the settlement agreement with former headquarter office landlord. Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance

and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this

information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its

operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands













Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 8,955

$ 15,311

$ 1,901

$ 6,775 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

4,235

3,883

1,139

1,095 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

400

1,120

88

509 Net loss from sales of marketable securities

-

882

-

608 Increase in accrued severance pay, net

(1,268)

(1,077)

(554)

(378) Share-based compensation expenses

6,510

8,228

1,609

1,944 Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets, net

695

(4,548)

(13)

(5,374) Cash financial loss (income), net

574

313

537

176 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

3,542

6,009

250

1,254 Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities

296

(4,651)

429

(720) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(8,654)

(3,846)

1,719

2,168 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid

expenses

(5,028)

(3,631)

1,436

(927) Decrease in inventories

9,251

12,283

1,990

2,164 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(232)

(13)

(2,993)

2,064 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

9,642

3,223

2,615

3,817 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

443

1,767

(6,028)

136 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

29,361

35,253

4,125

15,311 Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from short-term deposits

(29)

2

(6)

(8) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

35,177

-

25,186 Proceeds from financial investment

278

132

35

56 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

5,200

7,450

-

4,000 Purchase of financial investments

(523)

(675)

(81)

- Purchase of property and equipment

(6,472)

(24,280)

(1,642)

(3,512) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,546)

17,806

(1,694)

25,722



















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(30,599)

(14,328)

(6,085)

(5,988) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(10,934)

(10,896)

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of

options

251

368

11

182 Net cash used in financing activities

(41,282)

(24,856)

(6,074)

(5,806)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash

(13,467)

28,203

(3,643)

35,227 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period

58,749

30,546

48,925

23,552 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end

of period

$ 45,282

$ 58,749

$ 45,282

$ 58,749

