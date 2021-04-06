AudioCodes Selected by Algar Telecom to Deliver Microsoft Teams as a Managed Service

LOD, Israel, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to build UCaaS offerings based on Microsoft Teams via a white-label service from AudioCodes

The service is delivered on a per-user-per-month subscription basis, eliminating up-front costs and simplifying budgetary planning

AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams simplifies onboarding of new Teams tenants providing voice connectivity infrastructure setup (Direct Routing SBCs deployed in the Microsoft Azure cloud), customer onboarding, user lifecycle management and reporting tools

Algar Telecom is employing AudioCodes Live Cloud to help business customers migrate to Teams with full voice connectivity without having to invest in costly infrastructure

Algar also offers AudioCodes SmartTAP 360 ° compliance call recording delivered as a service from the Azure cloud to its business customers

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has been selected by leading Brazilian communications service provider, Algar Telecom, to deliver Microsoft Teams unified communications and collaboration, including comprehensive Direct Routing voice connectivity, as a managed service. Powered by the AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams managed offering, Algar's hosted Microsoft Teams service enables business customers to migrate their existing voice infrastructure simply and cost-effectively to Microsoft Teams and enjoy reliable voice calling, all delivered on a monthly subscription basis.

AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to build new unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings based on Microsoft Teams via a white-label service from AudioCodes. AudioCodes provides the voice connectivity infrastructure setup (Direct Routing SBCs deployed in the Microsoft Azure cloud), customer onboarding, user lifecycle management and tools for monitoring, reporting and analytics, to help get the service up and running rapidly and simply, with the service provider supplying the data connectivity and SIP trunk minutes.

AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams is available in two flavors enabling service providers to deliver the most suitable service to meet their customers' needs:

Hosted Essentials – Microsoft Teams Direct Routing SBC as a service with automated tenant onboarding and ongoing management.

– Microsoft Teams Direct Routing SBC as a service with automated tenant onboarding and ongoing management. Hosted Pro – Microsoft Teams Direct Routing SBC as a service with automated tenant onboarding and ongoing management, and comprehensive cloud-based management tools that enable the service provider to simplify Teams tenant management, user moves/adds/changes/deletes (MACD), and device management.

Algar is also offering AudioCodes SmartTAP 360° compliance call recording delivered as a service from the Azure cloud to its business customers. The Microsoft-certified SmartTAP 360° solution enables organizations to meet their organizational compliance recording, quality management and malicious calling tracking requirements by seamlessly capturing enterprise calls directly through Teams.

"Microsoft Teams Direct Routing represents a golden opportunity for service providers to attract new business as enterprise customers migrate to cloud-based unified communications," said Mariana Hatsumura, Modern Work Business Group Lead at Microsoft. "Leveraging the power of Azure cloud computing, Microsoft Teams and AudioCodes' many years of experience with Microsoft UC&C, the Live Cloud offering helps service providers scale up their Teams business rapidly and simply, while improving and transforming customers' business."

"Here at Algar we pride ourselves on delivering innovative communications solutions to our business customers," commented Melissa Kefouri, Head of Agile Transformation at Algar Telecom. "Many of our business customers in Brazil are looking to Microsoft Teams to enhance productivity and collaboration and, in conjunction with AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams, we can help them achieve those goals in a simple and cost-effective way."

"We are delighted that Algar has selected our AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams managed service," said Nimrode Borovsky, General Manager, Enterprise, at AudioCodes. "Using AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams, service providers can simplify and accelerate the rollout of revenue-generating Microsoft Teams services, without having to worry about the costs of building the necessary infrastructure or the operational expenses involved in setting up Teams tenants."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

