AudioCodes Expands Voice CPaaS Offering with AI Agents

AI Agents module allows users to build, integrate and run LLM-powered Voice Bots in Live Hub voice CPaaS

Highlights

Live Hub is AudioCodes' voice Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) that unifies applications such as Conversational IVR, Voice AI, Agent Assist and real-time translation in one self-service cloud platform.

The new AI Agents module in Live Hub enables the creation and addition of LLM-powered voice bots to existing enterprise voice systems.

AI Agents offers natural conversations, secure API integration and modular workflow orchestration, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction and time-to-resolution.

AI Agents is available today to new and existing Live Hub customers.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading provider of voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced AI Agents, a new module for the company's Live Hub Voice CPaaS. The addition enables enterprises to build, integrate and run LLM-powered voice bots on the telephony and customer-engagement systems they already use, helping reduce cost-to-serve, scale elastically and deliver consistent, 24/7 customer experiences.

Contact centers worldwide continue to face rising costs, staffing constraints and higher customer expectations. Voice AI is reshaping the unit economics of customer support by automating routine calls, offering instant multilingual service and augmenting live agents in real time to improve customer satisfaction and time-to-resolution.

Live Hub brings these advantages to life in a single, self-service cloud platform, consolidating Conversational IVR, Voice AI Agents, Live-Agent Assist and real-time translation. With native reach across SIP trunks, UCaaS and CCaaS platforms, on-premises telephony systems, WhatsApp and WebRTC, Live Hub lets enterprises deploy Voice AI on top of their existing investments, without the need for rip-and-replace upgrades.

AI Agents: business-driven capabilities

Natural, LLM-powered conversations : Create human-like voice bots using leading third-party LLMs, tuned for real-world service journeys.

: Create human-like voice bots using leading third-party LLMs, tuned for real-world service journeys. Grounded and actionable : Instantly enrich accuracy and compliance by uploading documents and knowledge sources; connect secure APIs and tools so bots can authenticate callers, fetch/update records and trigger workflows.

: Instantly enrich accuracy and compliance by uploading documents and knowledge sources; connect secure APIs and tools so bots can authenticate callers, fetch/update records and trigger workflows. Composable orchestration: Design complex, multi-step journeys using specialized sub-agents and modular workflows, with smart handoffs to live agents and full context continuity.

"Voice AI is becoming a material growth engine for AudioCodes," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President & CEO, AudioCodes. "Live Hub has already proven that enterprises want a single, open platform to modernize customer interactions on the systems they run today. With the introduction of AI Agents, we're deepening that value, accelerating the deployment of high-quality voice automation, at scale, while preserving governance and protecting prior investments. We believe this expansion meaningfully strengthens our Voice AI line of business and positions AudioCodes for the next phase of growth."

AI Agents is available to new and existing Live Hub customers. For more information or to request a demo, visit the AudioCodes website or contact your AudioCodes representative.

