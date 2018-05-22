AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services

TetraVX is a unified communications and collaboration (UCC) provider that specializes in cloud-based solutions

Its offerings include hosted and on-premises Skype for Business as well as an in-house developed, cloud-based unified communications service

AudioCodes 400HD series IP phones accelerate user adoption of UCC services among TetraVX's customers by offering a familiar telephony experience coupled with full integration with advanced UCC features

AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) delivers operational efficiency by enabling centralized management of TetraVX's entire AudioCodes IP phone deployment

Among the common features delivered by AudioCodes 400HD IP phone series are: Certified interoperability with leading UC platforms, including Skype for Business Server and Online A broad range of phones covering all needs from entry-level, common area devices up to advanced executive models with color touch screens Simple workflow design and usability Excellent voice quality with support for SILK, OPUS and G.722

Collaboration between the two companies extends all the way to product development and support teams

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that its 400HD series of high definition IP phones have been selected by TetraVX, a leading provider of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions. TetraVX supplies AudioCodes IP phones to customers of its hosted UCC services, which include Skype for Business based offerings, both on-premises and in the cloud, as well as an in-house developed UC platform.

AudioCodes 400HD family of IP phones is a range of robust desktop devices that offer a rich feature set, simple workflow design and usability. The broad range of models covers all customer needs from entry-level, common area devices up to advanced, executive models with color touch screens. The phones provide extensive SIP protocol support that ensures seamless interoperability with leading UC platforms. They also deliver high definition voice quality with support for adaptive and wideband codecs such as SILK, Opus and G.722. TetraVX also uses the AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) to facilitate management of its entire AudioCodes IP phone deployment from a centralized network operations center.

"TetraVX is delighted to partner with AudioCodes as an IP phones supplier for our broad offering of unified communications and collaboration solutions," said Samir Patel, Partner/Director at TetraVX. "The success of our partnership is the result of the reliability and ease of use offered by AudioCodes IP phones, combined with our close collaboration with AudioCodes highly professional support and development teams."

"We are pleased to have been selected by TetraVX for deployment within its customers' UCC environments," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP global marketing at AudioCodes. "AudioCodes 400HD series IP phones will help accelerate user adoption of TetraVX's UCC services by offering a familiar telephony experience coupled with full integration with advanced UC features."

About TetraVX

TetraVX is a global unified communications and collaboration provider specializing in cloud-based solutions. Our solutions and services are designed to make better quality connections between employees, partners, and customers. With a product-neutral, and consultative approach, TetraVX can deploy, integrate and support industry-leading products either on-premise, in the cloud, or a hybrid. By integrating new feature-rich, cloud UC solutions with current IT infrastructure and business applications, TetraVX can provide a truly customized solution for your unique UC vision.

To learn more about TetraVX, visit http://www.tetravx.com.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

SOURCE AudioCodes