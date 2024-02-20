AudioEye Introduces Enhanced Enterprise-Grade Capabilities Focused on Compliance and Security

Updates include accessibility developer tools, single sign-on, and improved testing capabilities

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) (the "Company"), the industry-leading web accessibility platform, today announced a series of enterprise-level updates to help organizations better address ongoing accessibility compliance at scale.

"As we continue working toward a more inclusive digital world, we must equip our customers with the tools needed to address accessibility across their digital properties no matter where they are in their accessibility journey," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Drawing from extensive customer feedback, our latest offerings provide web developers and users an intuitive experience that prioritizes compliance with the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines."

AudioEye's latest updates offer streamlined processes, including coding and web development, that address testing accuracy and enhanced security for customers as they build compliant websites. Key highlights include:

Accessibility Testing Software Development Kit (SDK) for Developers

AudioEye's Accessibility Testing SDK allows developers to identify and quickly address accessibility issues at the source, empowering them to proactively implement changes in pre-production environments. Recognizing the need for consistency in issue detection, the SDK employs the same automated test logic utilized by AudioEye's accessibility experts during customer site audits and automated monitoring. This ensures that issues are caught and addressed earlier in the software development life cycle process, preventing surprises in production with unresolved accessibility issues.

Enhanced Security with Single Sign-On (SSO)

With new SSO capabilities, customers can log into AudioEye using the same credentials they already use within their organization, simplifying the login process and enhancing security by centralizing authentication. With SSO, AudioEye addresses the stringent security requirements of enterprise clients, providing a deeper level of security and policy adherence.

Advanced Testing Rules to Test Quality and Legal Compliance

AudioEye continues to improve its rules engine and has made ongoing quality improvements to its test suite, including incorporating advanced rules that more accurately test for compliance with current legal guidelines, further improving AudioEye's industry-leading lawsuit protection .

To learn more about AudioEye's platform and offerings, visit www.audioeye.com .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 107,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 22 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance to ongoing training, monitoring, and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

