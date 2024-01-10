AudioEye Recognized as a Digital Accessibility Platforms and Tools Leader in G2's Winter 2024 Reports

AudioEye takes top spot with high scores for usability and implementation

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) (the "Company"), the industry-leading web accessibility platform, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in 16 of G2's Winter 2024 Reports for Digital Accessibility Platforms and Digital Accessibility Tools. The Company ranked first in the categories of implementation (how quickly and easily customers can go-live) and usability (a measure of the overall ease of use). Additionally, AudioEye earned 13 leader badges, including easiest setup and highest user adoption.

"It is extremely encouraging to see that companies are prioritizing digital accessibility," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "It is an honor to be recognized for our work building best-in-class products that enable our customers to build inclusive digital experiences. As we continue an industry-high investment in our research and development, we look forward to providing the tools and expertise our customers need to ensure accessibility compliance."

AudioEye's accessibility platform helps businesses of all sizes build digitally accessible and compliant websites while leveraging both technology and human expertise. The Company's inclusion in G2's reports results from a culmination of positive reviews submitted by verified customers, taking into account customer satisfaction and market presence, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Customer reviewers on G2 appreciate AudioEye as an "effortless way to stay compliant" and a "great solution for web accessibility," highlighting ease of use and immediate resolutions.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

AudioEye's inclusion in G2's Winter 2024 Reports follows its recent recognition as Best Accessibility Innovation in a SaaS Product in the international SaaS Awards.

To learn more about AudioEye's digital accessibility platform, visit www.audioeye.com .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 107,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 21 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance to ongoing training, monitoring, and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

