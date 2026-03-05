AudioEye Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fortieth Consecutive Period of Record Revenue

TUCSON, Ariz., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye, commented: "We delivered an exceptional fourth quarter with strong ARR growth to close out a record year for AudioEye. Full year 2025 revenue grew 15% to $40.3 million, net loss decreased 28% to $3.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew 35% to $9.1 million. For 2026, we expect another year of strong operating leverage, with adjusted EBITDA growing by at least 30%, and expect to generate a run-rate adjusted EBITDA (on an annual basis) of $15 million by year-end."

Mr. Moradi continued: "Yesterday, we released our next-generation platform, which delivers unmatched transparency, ease of use, and 3-4x the legal protection of other solutions. The platform also utilizes years of proprietary data from detecting and fixing accessibility issues across hundreds of thousands of sites and billions of unique visits. We are well-positioned to capitalize on combining our proprietary data set with newly released agentic models to create new cutting-edge products, unlocking significant growth opportunities ahead."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 8% to a record $10.5M from $9.7M in the same prior year period.

Gross profit increased to $8.3M (79% of total revenue) from $7.8M (80% of total revenue) in the same prior year period. The increase in gross profit was driven by continued revenue growth.

Adjusted gross margin, which is defined as gross margin adjusted for non-cash items such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses in cost of revenue, was 85% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 86% in the same prior year period.

While revenue grew 8%, operating expenses remained flat with the prior year at $9.1M, with increases in sales and marketing expenses and G&A expenses mostly offset by lower costs in R&D and fair value adjustments.

Net loss was $1.1M or $(0.08) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5M, or $(0.12) per share, in the same prior year period. The movement was primarily due to the gross profit increase of approximately $500,000 while expenses remained consistent with the prior year comparable period.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2025 was a record $2.8M, and adjusted EPS was $0.22 per share, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.3M, and adjusted EPS of $0.18 per share, in the same prior year period. For Q4 2025, the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS results reflect adjustments primarily for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, litigation expense, and interest expense.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as of December 31, 2025 increased sequentially to $40.0M from $38.7M as of September 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $5.3M in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $4.6M as of September 30, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 15% to a record $40.3M in 2025 from $35.2M in 2024.

Gross profit increased to $31.6M (78% of total revenue) in 2025 from $27.9M (79% of total revenue) in 2024.

Adjusted gross margin was 84% in 2025 compared to 85% in 2024.

With revenue growing 15% in 2025, total operating expenses increased by 7% or $2.1M, from $31.3M in 2024 to $33.4M in 2025. Increases in sales and marketing and G&A expenses primarily drove the increase in total operating expenses.

Net loss was $3.1M, or $(0.25) per share in 2025, compared to a $4.3M net loss, or $(0.36) per share, in 2024. The decrease was due to revenue growth, partially offset by increased operating expenses as discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1M in 2025, and adjusted EPS was $0.72 per share, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.7M, and adjusted EPS of $0.55 per share, in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS reflect adjustments for stock-based compensation, litigation expense, and other items as shown on the attached reconciliations.

Other Updates

AudioEye recently released its next-generation platform, unifying AI detection, expert audits, and custom code fixes into one easy-to-understand dashboard, allowing for a level of transparency and claims protection not available anywhere else.

AudioEye recently published the 2026 Web Accessibility Litigation Report, showing total accessibility lawsuits more than doubled since 2020, with nearly 80% now filed in state courts and 38.5% of sued businesses already having incomplete widget-based solutions in place.

An independent study published last month by Adience validated AudioEye's competitive advantage, finding AudioEye's automated technology detects 89-253% more WCAG issues than competitive products and is the only solution to consistently identify issues at all WCAG levels (A, AA, and AAA).

As of December 31, 2025, AudioEye had approximately 131,000 customers, up 8,000 from September 30, 2025, and up 4,000 from December 31, 2024. The increase in customer count was primarily driven by additions in the Partner and Marketplace channel.

Financial Outlook

AudioEye expects revenue of between $10.5M and $10.6M for the first quarter of 2026 and between $43M and $44.5M for the full year 2026. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA of between $2.2M and $2.3M for the first quarter of 2026, with at least 30% adjusted EBITDA growth for full year 2026. The Company expects adjusted EPS of between $0.17 and $0.18 per share for the first quarter of 2026 and at least 30% growth for the full year 2026.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 131,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 26 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about AudioEye's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "should", "confident", "intend", "plan", "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "positioned", "strategy", "outlook" and similar words. You should read the statements that contain these types of words carefully. Such forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future cash flows of the Company, anticipated contributions from new sales channels, long-term growth prospects, opportunities in the digital accessibility industry, our revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and ARR guidance, and our expectation of investments in marketing and sales. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the variability of AudioEye's revenue and financial performance; sales channels and offerings; product development and technological changes; the acceptance of AudioEye's products in the marketplace; the effectiveness of our integration efforts; competition; inherent uncertainties and costs associated with litigation; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are described more fully in AudioEye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be events in the future that AudioEye is not able to predict accurately or over which AudioEye has no control. Forward-looking statements reflect management's view as of the date of this press release, and AudioEye urges you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AudioEye does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or uncertainties after the date hereof. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

About Key Operating Metrics

We consider annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as a key operating metric and a key indicator of our overall business. We also use ARR as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating, on at least a quarterly and annual basis, actual results against such expectations.

We manage customers through two primary channels, Enterprise and Partner and Marketplace. Enterprise channel consists of our larger customers and organizations, including those with non-platform custom websites, who generally engage directly with AudioEye sales personnel for custom pricing and solutions. This channel also includes federal, state and local government agencies. The Partner and Marketplace channel consists of our CMS partners, platform & agency partners, authorized resellers and our marketplace. This channel serves small and medium sized businesses who are on a partner or reseller's web-hosting platform or who purchase an AudioEye solution from our marketplace.

We define ARR as the sum of (i) for our Enterprise channel, the total of the annualized recurring fee at the date of determination under each active contract, plus (ii) for our Partner and Marketplace channel, the annual or monthly recurring fee for all active customers at the date of determination, in each case, assuming no changes to the subscription, multiplied by 12 if applicable. Recurring fees are defined as revenues expected to be generated from services typically offered as a subscription service or annual service offering such as our automation and platform, periodic auditing, human-assisted technological fixes, legal support and professional service offerings and other services that reoccur on a multi-year contract. This determination includes both annual and monthly contracts for recurring products. Some of our contracts are terminable prior to the expected term, which may impact future ARR. ARR excludes non-recurring fees, which are defined as revenue expected to be generated from services typically not offered as a subscription service or annual service offering such as our PDF remediation services business, one-time mobile application reports, and other miscellaneous services that are offered as non-subscription services or are expected to be one-time in nature.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we review adjusted financial measures that assist us in comparing our operating performance consistently over time, as such measures remove the impact of certain items, as applicable, such as our capital structure (primarily interest charges), certain non-cash items, including stock compensation and depreciation and amortization expense, and other expenses that do not relate to our core operations, including significant transaction and litigation-related expenses and other costs that are expected to be non-recurring. In order to provide investors with greater insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used in our financial and operational decision-making, the Company has supplemented the consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis in this press release with the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share (adjusted EPS) and Adjusted gross margin.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Company results as reported under GAAP. The Company compensates for such limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only as supplemental data. We also provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures used. Investors are encouraged to carefully review this reconciliation. In addition, because these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these measures, as defined by us, may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share

We define: (i) Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (less) interest expense (income), plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus (less) change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus certain litigation expense, plus certain acquisition expense, plus certain severance expense, plus loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets, plus loss on extinguishment of debt, and plus lost deposit on alternative financing; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP revenue; and (iii) Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share (EPS) as net income (loss) per diluted common share, plus (less) interest expense (income), plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus (less) change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus certain litigation expense, plus certain acquisition expense, plus certain severance expense, plus loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets, plus loss on extinguishment of debt, and plus lost deposit on alternative financing, each on a per share basis. Adjusted earnings per diluted share includes incremental shares in the share count that are considered anti-dilutive in a GAAP net loss position.

Adjusted Gross Margin

We define Adjusted gross margin as gross profit, plus stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allocated to cost of revenue, expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, and Adjusted gross margin are used to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. All of the items adjusted in these calculations are either recurring non-cash items or items that management does not consider in assessing our ongoing operating performance. In the case of the non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities, management believes that investors may find it useful to assess our comparative operating performance because the measures without such items are expected to be less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from expenses that do not relate to our core operations and are more reflective of other factors that affect operating performance. In the case of items that do not relate to our core operations, management believes that investors may find it useful to assess our operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity under GAAP, or otherwise, and is not an alternative to cash flow from continuing operating activities, despite the advantages regarding the use and analysis of these measures as mentioned above. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, and Adjusted gross margin, as disclosed in this press release, have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP; nor are these measures intended to be measures of liquidity or free cash flow.

To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage readers to review the consolidated GAAP financial statements included in this press release and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP-based measure, Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share to net loss per diluted share, the most directly comparable GAAP-based measure, and Adjusted gross margin to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP-based measure. We strongly urge readers to review these reconciliations, along with the financial statements included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made in our conference call today also include the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow guidance for the first quarter and full year 2026. We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. We have not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the excluded items are not available on a prospective basis without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. It is probable that these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

AUDIOEYE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





























(unaudited)















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 10,494

$ 9,723

$ 40,311

$ 35,201

























Cost of revenue



2,210



1,913



8,755



7,261

























Gross profit



8,284



7,810



31,556



27,940

























Operating expenses:























Selling and marketing



3,728



3,546



14,897



12,668 Research and development



1,119



1,383



4,590



5,077 General and administrative



4,251



4,000



15,249



13,445 Change in fair value of contingent consideration



—



152



(1,350)



140 Total operating expenses



9,098



9,081



33,386



31,330

























Operating loss



(814)



(1,271)



(1,830)



(3,390)

























Other expense:























Interest expense, net



(238)



(217)



(947)



(864) Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



(300)



— Total other expense



(238)



(217)



(1,247)



(864)

























Net loss

$ (1,052)

$ (1,488)

$ (3,077)

$ (4,254)

























Net loss per common share-basic and diluted

$ (0.08)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.36)

























Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted



12,414



12,176



12,416



11,888

AUDIOEYE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,288

$ 5,651 Accounts receivable, net



6,557



5,932 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



777



537 Total current assets



12,622



12,120













Property and equipment, net



146



215 Right of use assets



168



385 Intangible assets, net



12,515



10,276 Goodwill



6,682



6,661 Other



97



109 Total assets

$ 32,230

$ 29,766













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 4,851

$ 3,870 Operating lease liabilities



218



199 Deferred revenue



8,619



7,502 Contingent consideration



225



— Term loan, current



503



— Total current liabilities



14,416



11,571













Long term liabilities:











Term loan, net



12,479



6,820 Operating lease liabilities



—



218 Deferred revenue



5



16 Contingent consideration, long term



300



1,350 Other



226



355 Total liabilities



27,426



20,330













Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized











Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 12,383 and

12,285 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively



1



1 Additional paid-in capital



108,201



105,181 Accumulated deficit



(103,398)



(95,746) Total stockholders' equity



4,804



9,436













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 32,230

$ 29,766

AUDIOEYE, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

























Net loss (GAAP)

$ (1,052)

$ (1,488)

$ (3,077)

$ (4,254)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



—



152



(1,350)



140

Interest expense, net



238



217



947



864

Stock-based compensation expense



1,331



1,353



5,024



4,401

Acquisition expense (1)



(21)



126



12



520

Litigation expense (2)



1,282



1,164



3,218



2,503

Severance expense (3)



—



—



304



—

Lost deposit on alternative financing



—



—



50



—

Depreciation and amortization



986



765



3,567



2,529

Loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets



(4)



2



57



7

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



300



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,760

$ 2,291

$ 9,052

$ 6,710

Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)



26 %

24 %

22 %

19 %



























Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share Reconciliation

























Net loss per common share (GAAP) — diluted

$ (0.08)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.36)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



—



0.01



(0.10)



0.01

Interest expense, net



0.02



0.02



0.08



0.07

Stock-based compensation expense



0.11



0.11



0.40



0.36

Acquisition expense (1)



—



0.01



—



0.04

Litigation expense (2)



0.10



0.09



0.26



0.20

Severance expense (3)



—



—



0.02



—

Lost deposit on alternative financing



—



—



—



—

Depreciation and amortization



0.08



0.06



0.28



0.21

Loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets



—



—



—



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



0.02



—

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (5)

$ 0.22

$ 0.18

$ 0.72

$ 0.55

Diluted weighted average shares (GAAP)



12,414



12,176



12,416



11,888

Includable incremental shares (Non-GAAP) (5)



231



510



143



413

Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP)



12,645



12,686



12,559



12,301







(1) Represents professional fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of ADA Site Compliance.



(2) Represents legal expenses related primarily to non-recurring litigation.



(3) Represents severance expense for employee from previously acquired ADA Site Compliance.



(4) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP revenue.



(5) Adjusted earnings per adjusted diluted share for our common stock is computed using the treasury stock method.

AUDIOEYE, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted Gross Margin Reconciliation

























Revenue

$ 10,494

$ 9,723

$ 40,311

$ 35,201

Less: Cost of revenue



2,210



1,913



8,755



7,261

Gross profit (GAAP)

$ 8,284

$ 7,810

$ 31,556

$ 27,940

Gross margin (GAAP)



79 %

80 %

78 %

79 % Add expenses included in cost of revenue:

























Depreciation and amortization

$ 509

$ 444

$ 1,942

$ 1,736

Stock-based compensation



87



86



285



254

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP)

$ 8,880

$ 8,340

$ 33,783

$ 29,930

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP)



85 %

86 %

84 %

85 %

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.