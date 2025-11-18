AudioEye to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in November

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, announced that management will be presenting at three upcoming conferences in November.

Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference

When: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Format: One-On-One/Small Group Meetings

Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

For more information, please visit this website .

14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

When: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Format: One-On-One/Small Group Meetings

Where: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

For more information, please visit this website.

6th Annual Needham Tech Week: One-on-One Event

When: Monday, November 24, 2025

Format: One-On-One

Where: Virtual

For more information, please visit this website.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes — including over 123,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — meet and exceed compliance standards. With 25 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, enabling organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

