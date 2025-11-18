AudioEye to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in November

AudioEye, Inc.

Nov 18, 2025, 08:00 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, announced that management will be presenting at three upcoming conferences in November.

Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference

  • When: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
  • Format: One-On-One/Small Group Meetings
  • Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

For more information, please visit this website.

14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

  • When: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
  • Format: One-On-One/Small Group Meetings
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

For more information, please visit this website.

6th Annual Needham Tech Week: One-on-One Event

  • When: Monday, November 24, 2025
  • Format: One-On-One
  • Where: Virtual

For more information, please visit this website.

About AudioEye
 AudioEye  exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes — including over 123,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — meet and exceed compliance standards. With 25 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, enabling organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

Media Contact
 Sierra Thomas
 [email protected]  

Investor Contact
Tom Colton
[email protected]

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

