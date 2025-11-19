AudioEye Wins 2025 SaaS Award for Advancing Compliance and Accessibility Innovation

The SaaS Awards highlight how the Company's technology drives real results in improving compliance and reducing legal risk

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2025 SaaS Awards , an international program recognizing the most innovative and results-driven software-as-a-service companies worldwide. AudioEye was recognized alongside leading SaaS innovators, including Gong, PagerDuty, and BambooHR.

The Company earned this recognition for its use of responsible, outcome-driven AI technology to help organizations ensure compliance, monitor accessibility in real time, and expand access for all users.

This achievement further reinforces AudioEye's market leadership and momentum as organizations seek trusted partners to navigate expanding legal, regulatory, and digital accessibility requirements, including the European Accessibility Act (EAA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"This award reflects what matters most: outcomes," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "As accessibility and compliance move to the forefront with recent regulations, organizations are looking for proven results. AudioEye's innovation combines automation and expertise to help customers achieve lasting compliance, reduce risk, and build digital experiences that work for everyone."

AudioEye's digital accessibility platform, which combines 24/7 automation, expert human testing, and custom code fixes, delivers up to 400 percent greater legal protection for customers than other solutions on the market. The platform executes 1.3 billion automated fixes daily, identifying up to 350 percent more accessibility issues to help organizations maintain ongoing compliance.

"AudioEye embodies what it means to lead in sustainability and ethical impact through technology," said Annabelle Whittall, The Cloud Awards COO. "Their innovative blend of AI-powered automation with expert human oversight sets a new industry benchmark for digital accessibility—making the web truly inclusive for all users. At The SaaS Awards, we're proud to recognize AudioEye for not only advancing compliance but driving meaningful, responsible innovation in the SaaS landscape."

As legal and regulatory enforcement expands, businesses are prioritizing partners who can deliver measurable, lasting compliance and ongoing protection. This year's SaaS Awards recognition reflects how AudioEye's technology and expertise are meeting that demand by helping organizations stay compliant, reduce legal risk, and build long-term confidence in their digital accessibility programs.

To learn more about AudioEye, visit www.audioeye.com .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes — including over 123,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — meet and exceed compliance standards. With 25 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, enabling organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

