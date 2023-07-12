AudioEye Unveils New Enterprise-Grade Digital Accessibility Offerings

News provided by

AudioEye, Inc.

12 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Newly expanded enterprise capabilities in AudioEye's Digital Accessibility Platform address accessibility compliance, risk-mitigation, and organizational maturity

TUCSON, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, announces new product capabilities that make it easier for organizations to deliver accessible user experiences across websites and mobile apps.

While many enterprises are investing more dollars and time in digital customer experience programs, digital accessibility efforts continue to lag behind. Just 3% of the world's top one million sites are accessible to people with disabilities — which can prevent them from accomplishing key tasks online, such as making a purchase or scheduling an appointment. 

"Many enterprise organizations are doubling down on digital transformation efforts to enable seamless customer experiences across digital channels," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Making sure these experiences are also accessible to people with disabilities can add another layer of complexity — and is often overlooked.  That is why AudioEye is investing in new solutions that help businesses develop organizational maturity programs, and leverage AI-based automation and human expertise to deliver the highest level of accessibility."

Enterprise capabilities built on years of industry-leading innovation

AudioEye developed the industry's first Digital Accessibility Platform that automatically finds and fixes accessibility issues each time a user visits a page — and continues to expand on that offering with new product capabilities and solutions, including:

  • Enterprise Accessibility Maturity: AudioEye's Accessibility Maturity Management (AMM) Program helps enterprise brands take a proactive approach to digital accessibility. Our team of certified accessibility experts work with organizations to assess their current level of accessibility — and define the right investments to make measurable progress toward more accessible user experiences and organizational alignment.
  • Accessibility Health Advisor: The Accessibility Health Advisor (AHA) establishes a compliance standard that organizations can actively monitor to reduce risk related to accessibility compliance. It identifies what steps an organization needs to take to achieve compliance and tracks progress toward those goals. When new regulations change accessibility guidelines, the AHA notifies the company of any changes needed to comply.
  • AI-driven Automation and Expert Audits: Unlike many other digital accessibility solutions, AudioEye recognizes that technology alone cannot find every accessibility barrier — or ensure an accessible user experience for people of all abilities. That's why we continue to work closely with members of the disability community, finding new ways to partner on everything from manually auditing customer sites to providing critical feedback on how AI can help inform smarter automation.

AudioEye will continue partnering with enterprise customers and the disability community to ensure the solutions built meet the needs of both, through industry-leading capabilities that help shape the accessible experiences of today and tomorrow.

About AudioEye
AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 103,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

IR Contact:
Tom Colton or Luke Johnson
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
949-574-3860

Media Contact:
RAISE Communications
Cari Sommer
[email protected]

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Also from this source

AudioEye Demonstrates AI Benefits for Digital Accessibility When Involving Members of the Disability Community

AudioEye Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.