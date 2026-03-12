AudioEye's 2026 Accessibility Advantage Report Finds Many Organizations Lack the Capabilities to Sustain Accessibility Compliance

New research shows the challenge of digital accessibility compliance

TUCSON, Ariz., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today released The 2026 Accessibility Advantage Report, revealing a growing disconnect between rising accessibility compliance expectations around the world and organizations' ability to meet them consistently.

Based on a survey of more than 400 business leaders, the report finds that while accessibility is increasingly recognized as a legal and operational requirement, most organizations lack the infrastructure, expertise, and processes needed to sustain compliance at scale. As a result, many companies face heightened legal exposure and ongoing compliance risk as regulations tighten globally.

"Digital accessibility often breaks down when already overworked teams are asked to manage it internally," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Sustainable accessibility requires AI to handle scale, experts to provide contextual understanding, and continuous monitoring as sites change. That's exactly what AudioEye delivers, keeping organizations compliant while freeing up their internal teams to focus on other high-impact projects."

Execution Is the Challenge to Achieving Compliance

The data reveals a widening gap between prioritizing accessibility and executing it effectively. While more than half of business leaders surveyed say they actively champion accessibility (52%), most report barriers that prevent them from delivering sustainable compliance.

Budget constraints (58%) and limited internal expertise (50%) remain two of the most common challenges. Nearly half of organizations surveyed manage accessibility entirely in-house, yet the majority of those teams (64%) acknowledge they lack the specialized skills needed to keep pace with evolving standards, technologies, and frequent site changes.

Legal Risk Is Accelerating Faster Than Readiness

As compliance demands intensify, the consequences of falling behind are becoming more severe:

59% of business leaders say their organization would be at risk if audited today.

52% report having already faced accessibility-related lawsuits or legal threats.

AudioEye's Digital Accessibility Index shows the average webpage still has 297 issues, underscoring growing compliance pressure across industries.

These findings point to a clear reality: accessibility compliance gaps are not isolated incidents, but a systemic issue across industries.

Organizations that fail to address these gaps face increasing exposure, not only to litigation but also to operational disruption and reputational damage. Conversely, those that invest now in comprehensive accessibility solutions are better positioned to meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk, and adapt as standards continue to evolve.

To explore the full 2026 Accessibility Advantage Report, visit: www.audioeye.com/guides/2026-accessibility-advantage-report.

