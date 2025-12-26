AudioOne's "The Jay Walker Show" Surpasses Major Milestone: 100M Downloads

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioOne, the Beverly Hills–based audio network delivering premium content and full-service support for today's leading voices, today announced that "The Jay Walker Show" has officially surpassed 100 million all-time downloads. The milestone places the program in a rare nine-figure tier achieved by only the most enduring and impactful hit podcasts, reflecting sustained audience growth and consistent, daily cultural relevance across platforms.

THE JAY WALKER SHOW POSTER (C) AUDIO ONE MEDIA, LLC

The achievement further reinforces the momentum of Webby Award–winning host and creator Jay Walker, whose work has scaled into one of digital audio's most formidable independent talk brands — built on a foundation of lifelong consistency.

"This is what it looks like when consistency meets real connection," said Marcus L. Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer of AudioOne. "Jay Walker didn't just build a show — he built a movement. Surpassing 100 million downloads places The Jay Walker Show in a rare class alongside the hit podcasts that define the medium. AudioOne is proud to be the partner supporting the show's next era with premium infrastructure across sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution."

Known for headline-making conversations and culture-moving moments, The Jay Walker Show has featured a range of influential voices across entertainment, politics, and public life — including Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Doug Jones, Keith Sweat, and Tamela Mann, among others.

Walker called the milestone a personal and professional turning point — and a reminder of what perseverance can produce.

"100 million downloads off one show is bigger than a number — it's proof that purpose plus consistency changes your life," said Jay Walker. "I've been doing this since I was 13 years old — I was a baby with a dream and a voice. I didn't have the resources, but I had the hunger. To everybody who's been pressing play, sharing the show, and rocking with me through every chapter: thank you. We made it — and we're just getting started."

Walker is managed by Maddie Adams and represented by TEN97 Talent Agency, based in Beverly Hills. AudioOne will continue supporting the show's next phase of growth through strategic partnerships, expanded brand integrations, and a full-service platform designed to maximize audience reach, revenue performance, and long-term brand equity.

Key Milestone Highlights

100+ million all-time downloads for The Jay Walker Show

for A rare nine-figure scale benchmark that places the show alongside top-performing hit podcasts

Hosted by Webby Award–winning creator Jay Walker , who began broadcasting at age 13

creator , who began broadcasting at Featured interviews with major voices including Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Doug Jones, Keith Sweat, and Tamela Mann

Expanded growth strategy powered by AudioOne's full-service network support

About AudioOne

AudioOne is a Beverly Hills–based audio network delivering premium content and full-service support for today's leading voices. The company provides end-to-end solutions across sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution, helping creators and production companies build sustainable, long-term media brands.

About The Jay Walker Show

The Jay Walker Show is a daily talk platform blending culture, real-life perspective, and unfiltered conversation. Known for headline-making moments and community-driven storytelling, the show continues to grow as a premier destination for listeners seeking truth, humor, and impact.

Media Contacts

Press / Public Relations

Khali West — [email protected]

SOURCE AUDIOONE