AuditBoard and EY US Extend Alliance to Redefine Risk Management

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 AUDIT & BEYOND -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced as part of the strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), AuditBoard's modern connected risk platform will be integrated with the new EY.ai for Risk capabilities. The potent combination of AuditBoard's innovative AI-driven risk management technology with EY's proprietary content and knowledge through EY.ai for Risk offers clients a seamless and efficient path to realizing the value of the unique strengths of both companies.

Organizations are facing unprecedented scale and pace of change along with a growing number of risks, from cyber threats to regulatory shifts. AuditBoard's inaugural Risk intelligence report analyzed proprietary AuditBoard platform data alongside survey insights from more than 400 risk leaders and found 70 percent of enterprises expect to increase risk-management staffing over the next two years, and 40 percent plan to add cybersecurity staff. Managing these challenges effectively requires a forward-looking strategy leveraging enterprise-grade AI and deep professional experience. This alliance will address the critical market need with a comprehensive set of shared solutions for the modern risk and compliance function.

"The potent combination of AuditBoard's platform and EY.ai for Risk represents a new standard for connected risk management," said Jim Sperduto, Chief Growth Officer at AuditBoard. "Together, we are creating a more intelligent and integrated ecosystem empowering our customers to navigate the risk landscape more effectively and enabling them to ultimately focus on fueling competitive advantage for their organizations."

"The ever-changing nature of risk demands enhanced collaboration between technology and professional services," said Prashant Karanam, EY Global Internal Controls Leader. "The expansion of our alliance with AuditBoard will provide a unified experience for our shared clients. By integrating EY.ai for Risk with AuditBoard's market-leading AI-driven connected risk platform, we help organizations to achieve greater visibility and assurance over their risk posture and overall control environment."

For more information about the expanded partnership, visit the EY booth in the Connected Risk Experience at Audit & Beyond or AuditBoard.com/Alliances . To view the full Risk Intelligence Report, download it here .

