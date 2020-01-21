Audrain CEO Donald Osborne will help Select the Top Three Most Significant Historic Italian Automobiles this week at the 115th Anniversary Exhibition of the Automobile Club d'Italia at the Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile in Turin, Italy

NEWPORT, R.I., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audrain, LLC CEO Donald Osborne will serve on an elite judging panel of industry experts this week to choose the top three most significant Italian automobiles from a select group of honored cars with origins ranging from the earliest years in motoring history up until present that are participating in an exhibition to celebrate the 115th anniversary of the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI). Named "La Storia dell'ACI è la Storia dell'Auto" (The History of the ACI and the History of the Automobile), the exhibition at the internationally-famous Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile in Turin is honoring the vast history and contribution made to the international automotive community by Italian manufacturers, coachbuilders, leaders and other entities and will showcase a beautifully-curated time capsule of information and cars for viewing, including such examples as a 1908 Fiat 18/24 HP, 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, 1954 Fiat 8V, 1971 Lamborghini Miura and 2019 Ferrari Monza SP1. Founded in 1927, the ACI is the largest and most important club in Italy for car owners that serves in promoting and regulating the automotive sector in adherence to European and Italian regulations.

"As a passionate enthusiast and collector of Italian coachbuilt cars as well as having dedicated many years of my professional automotive career to studying and working with these cars, I am very honored to have been asked to participate in the 115th anniversary exhibition of the Automobile Club d'Italia at the esteemed Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile," says Osborne. "And as we continue our own development at Audrain, LLC for our museum, Concours & Motor Week and the launch of the Audrain Motorsport club, traveling and making connections between Newport and the rest of the automotive world is a key part of my contribution as CEO."

About the Audrain Automobile Museum

"More of an Art Museum than a Car Museum," the Audrain Automobile Museum celebrates the Machine Age, when art and automobiles came together. With access to more than 200 of the most remarkable and rare vehicles ever made, the museum takes pride in its ability to display automobiles from 1899 to modern day. Vehicles are chosen specifically and showcased based on ever-changing exhibition themes. By displaying 15-20 cars at a time, the museum gives patrons and enthusiasts of all ages a completely unique experience with each visit. For more information, visit www.audrainautomuseum.org.

About Audrain Motorsport

Audrain Motorsport will be the premier membership automotive experience for individuals and families who are passionate about motorsports. With a wide range of bespoke services ranging from collection acquisition & management, week-long rallies and tours to coordinating a weekend with your dream car on your dream track. For contact, visit www.audrainmotorsport.com

About Donald Osborne

Donald Osborne, chief executive officer of Audrain, LLC is a classic car historian, consultant and writer. Author of Stile Transatlantico / Transatlantic Style: A Romance of Fins and Chrome, he is particularly passionate about postwar Italian cars. Every week millions of people tune in to learn more about classic cars on the CNBC Primetime show 'Jay Leno's Garage,' for which Donald co-hosts recurring segments 'Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne' and 'Behind the Bowtie.' Both segments are top-rated among viewers and share Donald's knowledge of the market. An Accredited Senior Appraiser (A.S.A.) member of the American Society of Appraisers, he travels the world attending major events, rallies and auctions. His expertise is frequently shared with the readers of Sports Car Market, and he has written for The New York Times, BusinessWeek Online, the Wall Street Journal, Octane, Art & Antiques, Palm Springs Life, and Road & Track. In addition to his latest curatorial project with the Audrain Automobile Museum for 'Styling the Future: A History of GM Design & Concept Cars', he also curated the exhibition 'Ferrari and Futurists- An Italian Look at Speed' at Heather James Fine Art in Palm Desert, CA and an exhibition based on his book, entitled 'Transatlantic Style: A Romance of Fins and Chrome,' at the Blackhawk Museums in Danville, CA. A talented opera singer and stage performer, Donald is often requested to open and close leading classic car event ceremonies by singing the national anthem, as well as emcee throughout the course of the event. Follow Donald Osborne on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Media Contact: Katelyn McSherry, (401) 856-4234, kmcsherry@mwmwealth.com



SOURCE Audrain Automobile Museum

Related Links

www.audrainautomuseum.org

