Aug. 8: Noodles & Company Celebrates National Zucchini Day With Free Zoodles And Transformation To Zoodles & Company

"Noodles was the first fast-casual restaurant to add zucchini noodles to its menu nationwide in May 2018 and our guests have been loving Zoodles ever since," said Jonathan Tress, vice president of marketing at Zoodles & Company. "Plant-based options in our newly expanded Zoodles & Other Noodles category have become an integral part of Zoodles & Company, and we're proud to celebrate the National Zucchini Day by offering guests an alternative noodle that meets a variety of healthy preferences and dietary needs."

Since zoodles debuted last year, Zoodles & Company has hand-spiralized nearly three million pounds of zucchini! Zoodles are gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and are also chock-full of nutrients like vitamin C and potassium. Zoodles can always be substituted into any dish on the Zoodles & Company menu or can be enjoyed with flavors from around the world in favorites like the zesty and creamy Zucchini Pesto with Grilled Chicken or the satisfying Zucchini Truffle Mac.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, all guests can take advantage of the National Zucchini Day offer by visiting any Zoodles & Company location and swapping in Zoodles into their favorite entrée for free. To find the nearest Zoodles & Company restaurant, visit noodles.com .

