Augeo Expands Engagement Solutions Team

Tim Miller, President of Augeo Employee and Member Solutions Group, commented, "Members of the Augeo team have known Deedre for years. Her reputation in the industry and innovative approach to meeting client goals will perfectly complement Augeo's approach. Utilizing our unique engagement platform, Deedre will be a key figure in future innovation and overall growth strategy."

Augeo, as a licensed broker in all 50 states, will benefit from Deedre's expertise and reputation in the insurance industry. She presently serves as chair of the Industry Partner Alliance, the American Society of Association Executives committee dedicated to strengthening the relationship between the association and vendor communities.

When asked, "Why Augeo?" Ms. Daniel replied, "Two words: Values and Opportunity. Augeo represents the best in class. I have known many Augeo employees over the years and every single person represents values I share. Things like trust, loyalty, transparency and teamwork. They are always super-responsive to client needs or customer concerns." She went on to say, "While Augeo has experienced double-digit annual growth for over 10 years, there is still so much upside. I was immediately attracted when the opportunity emerged. I am a growth-oriented person. I love figuring out how to help an organization to elevate and expand—whether it be Augeo or one of our clients looking for new ways to foster growth."

In addition to expanding Augeo's current client roster, Ms. Daniel will work on developing new marketing approaches, integrating new data insights, machine learning results and AI to advance the company's noteworthy engagement solutions. Deedre Daniel officially started at Augeo on April 2, 2018.

About Augeo

Privately held, Augeo is America's leading engagement and loyalty platform company, delivering innovative technology and inventive programs to motivate customers, employees and members. Augeo's platforms serve a wide range of sectors including financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, food service, hospitality, consumer products, telecom and more. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, Augeo has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Scottsdale and Nashville, delivering programs in over 55 countries.

For more information visit augeomarketing.com.

