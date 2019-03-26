Augeo Forms Partnership with Social Enterprise ME to WE

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augeo announced today an exclusive partnership with ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support WE charity. From its headquarters in Toronto, CA, ME to WE enables people to do good through their everyday choices. As the leading engagement and loyalty company in the U.S. serving employees, customers, and members, Augeo runs programs for over 30 million people around the world.

The partnership will mean hundreds of loyalty programs running on the Augeo platform will offer new ways to convert points or other forms of loyalty currency into life-changing impacts in developing communities in Africa, South America and Asia. Current programs provide access to clean water, education, health, food security, and economic opportunity. "Micro-giving opportunities open an exciting new channel for motivating engagement and fostering loyalty. Traditionally, loyalty rewards have been largely transactional. Our partnership with ME to WE will enable us to connect with people in very meaningful ways. Loyalty points will now be able to change lives. Even very small contributions when aggregated create big opportunities for those less fortunate," said David Kristal, Augeo CEO.

"Every day women and children around the world spend more than 200 million hours fetching water, often from contaminated sources," says Craig Kielburger, Co-Founder, WE. "Access to clean water is one of the most fundamental and fastest ways to help lift a community out of poverty – it reduces illness, helps girls to go to school, and leads to stronger agricultural practices. Thanks to Augeo's support, redeeming points can change the life of a child, a mother, a family, or an entire community."

ME to WE's charitable partner, WE Charity, empowers communities to lift themselves out of poverty through a holistic, sustainable international development model. In partnership with local communities in nine countries, WE Charity implements a five-pillar development model designed to achieve sustainable change. Together with local leaders and families, lives are transformed with solutions that are adaptive, effective, and sustained long term by the community itself. To date, WE Charity has provided more than 1 million people with clean water, built more than 1,500 schools and school rooms. Programs have provided 200,000 children the opportunity to gain an education, helped families break the cycle of poverty, and empowered communities to help themselves.

The partnership, in conjunction with Augeo platform clients, will create socially conscious programs, products, and experiences that allow people to do good through their everyday experiences as an employee, as a customer while shopping, or as an engaged member of an organization.

"One of the most exciting elements of the new micro-giving program is that the Augeo platform will include regular feeds of information to all contributors," said Erik Sorensen, Augeo Chief Product Officer. "Redeeming loyalty points is now connected to a user's social values. Our users will see where each impact they have funded goes and track the progress of a school being built, a new clean water well being dug, or a local food program being developed. We expect to immediately see elevated user engagement and anticipate enhanced long term loyalty."

About Augeo

Augeo is a North American leader in engagement, loyalty and incentive platforms with a focus on developing new solutions and innovative technology for clients, partners, merchants and consumers. Augeo operates business units in consumer and customer loyalty, employee recognition, membership benefit solutions and digital agency services. Augeo serves both domestic and international programs and currently supports over 55 countries in 8 languages. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, Augeo also has offices in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Nashville. For more information, visit www.augeomarketing.com

ABOUT ME to WE

ME to WE is part of WE - a family of organizations making doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good. WE enables youth and families to better the world – supporting 2,500+ local and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly benefit their local communities and the world. Globally, our teams in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have provided more than 1 million people with clean water, built 1,500 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the movement today at WE.org.

