AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) USED FOR GUIDED BILATERAL HIP FUSION

SALT LAKE CITY, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad, a leading medical technology company, is delighted to announce the groundbreaking success of a bilateral sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion surgery performed by Dr. Harmantya at Tangerang Hospital, an EMC Hospital, in Indonesia. The procedure, utilizing Novarad's cutting-edge VisAR augmented reality surgical navigation system, marks a significant milestone in healthcare technology adoption and showcases the hospital's commitment to delivering advanced and innovative patient care.

Groundbreaking success of a bilateral sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion surgery performed using VisAR augmented reality surgical navigation.

The bilateral SI joint fusion surgery, a complex and intricate procedure, was performed with exceptional precision and accuracy using VisAR. Dr. Harmantya, renowned for his expertise in spinal orthopedics, leveraged augmented reality technology to enhance visualization and navigation during the operation. The VisAR system projected a highly accurate 3D hologram of the patient's anatomy on the patient during surgery, along with a planned target for each piece of hardware. VisAR provided real-time guidance and enabling Dr. Harmantya to precisely place the implants required for the fusion procedure.

This successful surgery is a testament to VisAR's accuracy and Dr. Harmantya's skill and expertise in adopting cutting-edge technologies to deliver superior patient outcomes. As a pioneer in the field, he recognized the potential of augmented reality surgical navigation to revolutionize surgical procedures and improve patient care. Tangerang Hospital, an EMC Hospital known for its commitment to technological advancements, provided the ideal environment for Dr. Harmantya to showcase the capabilities of VisAR.

"We are immensely proud of the successful bilateral SI joint fusion surgery performed by Dr. Harmantya using VisAR," stated Dr. Wendell Gibby, CEO of Novarad and co-creator of VisAR. "This achievement demonstrates the transformative power of augmented reality in the hands of skilled surgeons and underscores Tangerang Hospital's dedication to adopting state-of-the-art healthcare technologies."

Novarad's VisAR augmented reality surgical navigation system continues to gain recognition for its exceptional performance and groundbreaking design. The success of the bilateral SI joint fusion surgery further solidifies its position as a game-changing technology in the healthcare industry.

VisAR is currently FDA cleared or equivalent in both the United States and Indonesia, and Novarad anticipates approval from additional countries in the coming months. For more information about VisAR or to schedule a demonstration, please visit novarad.net/visar.

About Novarad

Novarad has been at the forefront of delivering innovative medical technologies for over 30 years, transforming healthcare for providers and patients alike. The company's enterprise imaging and departmental solutions empower thousands of installations at hospitals, imaging centers, and clinics to achieve clinical, operational, and fiscal excellence. Novarad remains dedicated to delivering advanced imaging technology solutions that prioritize interoperability, HIPAA compliance, image management, and comprehensive security features.

SOURCE Novarad Corporation