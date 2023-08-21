Augmented Shopping Market to grow by USD 11.005 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The use of AR technology to make advertising more effective drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented shopping market size is expected to increase by USD 11,005.1 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.87%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In 2022, the North American augmented shopping market held the largest share globally and exhibited the highest growth rate compared to other regions. This trend is driven by factors such as advanced technological infrastructure, particularly in the US and Canada, increasing urbanization, and higher disposable income levels in the region. The demand for an immersive and high-quality consumer experience, coupled with retail vendors embracing this trend, has led to the widespread adoption of AR technology in the shopping process. Notably, collaborations between fashion brands and application developers, as exemplified by Nike's partnership with AR platform providers 8th Wall and BDRG Studios in January 2022, where they organized a prize giveaway through web-based AR games in their stores, demonstrate innovative strategies that are poised to further propel the growth of the augmented shopping market in North America during the forecast period. Discover Specialized Consumer Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Sample Report!

Blippar Ltd. - The company offers augmented shopping such as virtual try on and online makeup experiences.

The company offers augmented shopping such as Adidas virtual sneakers Try On.

The company offers augmented shopping such as virtual try on for shoes and beauty products under its subsidiary called Google LLC.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The use of AR technology to make advertising more effective is notably driving market growth. Utilizing AR enables companies to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms, facilitating real-time interaction between consumers and the brand. This avenue also enables users to connect with other consumers in real time. Additionally, AR facilitates more engaging and responsive advertisements that cater to customer preferences and demands. With the simple action of pointing their smartphones in the product's direction, consumers can access comprehensive information about the product, enhancing their overall shopping experience. These dynamics are projected to significantly enhance the expansion of the global augmented shopping market during the forecast period.

Trends - The growing number of smartphones and tablets fueling the growth of augmented shopping is a primary trend in the market.

Challenge - The privacy and security concerns over AR are the significant challenge hindering the market growth.

Augmented Shopping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,005.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 39.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3DLOOK Inc., Adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Autumn Rock Ltd., Blippar Ltd., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Else Corp. SRL, Holition Ltd., Houzz Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shopify Inc., VIEWAR GmbH, Walmart Inc., and Zugara Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

