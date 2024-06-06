Augmentir Announces Technology Partnership with UKG

Partnership benefits manufacturing companies that use the UKG Pro Workforce Management™ suite by providing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered connected worker solution to address skilled labor shortages

HORSHAM, Pa., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir , the provider of the world's only AI-based connected worker solution, today announced a new technology partnership with UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people and improving business outcomes.

With this collaboration, manufacturing organizations that utilize both Augmentir and UKG Pro Workforce Management™ can benefit from connecting time and attendance, scheduling, and workforce data with Augmentir's connected worker platform. Through this new integration, manufacturers can gain visibility into real-time, accurate employee information combined with AI-driven insights into work performance. By doing so, manufacturers can improve workforce efficiency and productivity and deliver more impactful training and support for frontline workers.

"This new partnership with UKG expands Augmentir's ability to deliver value to the world's leading manufacturing organizations," said Russ Fadel, CEO and co-founder of Augmentir. "UKG shares our vision for AI-driven workforce management to create a more engaged, more productive workforce. This integrated solution connects UKG's powerful workforce management data to the factory floor to drive operational excellence."

Augmentir's UKG connector streamlines the flow of employee data into Augmentir, providing operations leaders and plant managers with valuable insights into worker availability, productivity, training effectiveness, and more. This gives production teams improved capacity planning and a better decision support tool for daily workforce scheduling and management. Additionally, manufacturers can provide personalized on-the-job support to employees through Augmentir's digital guidance, bringing training in the flow of work and alleviating potential skills gaps.

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform, a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Augmentir allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their worklife journey."

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

