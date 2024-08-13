Augmentir Collaborates with Zebra Technologies to Bring AI-Powered Connected Work to the Industrial Frontline Workforce

Augmentir's AI-powered connected worker solution is now natively supported on Zebra Technologies' mobile computers, tablets, and wearable scanners, enhancing productivity for today's manufacturing workforce

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir , the provider of an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based connected worker solution, today announced a collaboration with Zebra Technologies, joining the Zebra PartnerConnect program with an integrated workforce productivity software solution that is compatible with Zebra enterprise and touch mobile computers.

Operations leaders in the manufacturing, warehouse, transportation and logistics industries worldwide continue to grapple with fostering resilient supply chains amid heightened demands for speed and accuracy, ongoing skilled labor shortages, and economic uncertainty. By combining Augmentir's AI-driven connected worker technology with Zebra's innovative mobile computing and data capture solutions, businesses can now harness unprecedented levels of safety, efficiency, productivity, and operational excellence.

Augmentir's industry-leading connected worker platform enables digital collaboration, skills management, and work execution across the manufacturing value chain. The platform runs natively on Zebra devices running the Android operating system, and harnesses the power of AI to digitize and optimize frontline work across a range of use cases, including autonomous and preventive maintenance, quality, safety, and operations. Momentum is building across the manufacturing industry, with more than 80% of manufacturing transformation leaders deploying a wide range of emerging technologies to connect and improve frontline operations. This paves the way for a new digital landscape enabling frontline workers in new and innovative ways.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with Zebra to deliver a transformational AI-powered frontline workforce productivity solution. As a Zebra PartnerConnect member, we are working with Zebra to add end-to-end value to our industrial customers," said Russ Fadel, CEO and co-founder of Augmentir. "This collaboration brings innovative AI-based technology to the industrial frontlines, extending Zebra's solutions with AI-powered connected worker technology that empowers frontline workers to perform at their best, shaping the future of industrial work."

The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

Augmentir was recently named the market-leading solution in the connected frontline workforce application space by LNS Research , which highlighted Augmentir as the industry's Most Complete Product . Learn more about Augmentir and the company's innovative approach to the future of industrial work at www.augmentir.com.

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

