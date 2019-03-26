Augmentir Launches the World's First AI-Powered Augmented Reality Platform for Industrial Organizations

HORSHAM, Pa., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise software for industrial companies, today announced the general availability of its Augmented Operations™ platform. The company's software platform is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), empowering frontline workers to perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization.

Increasingly, companies with frontline workers, including manufacturing and service organizations, are embarking on a path to digital transformation in the quest to become more agile, productive and seamlessly integrated. These efforts have stalled when trying to include those workers as it has been difficult to connect them into the digital thread of the business. This has created challenges in measuring and improving the productivity and quality of processes centered on the frontline workforce. With the ubiquity of mobile devices and emergence of smart glasses, all of the technical pieces are in place to remove this last barrier to digital transformation.

Augmentir's Augmented Operations™ platform makes it simple for any sized company to digitize these human-centric work processes into fully augmented procedures, providing interactive guidance, on-demand training, and remote expert support to improve productivity and quality. In addition, Augmentir's patent-pending platform uses its embedded AI engine to help build the most efficient augmented procedures and personalize them to the needs of each front-line worker. Most importantly, the insights and recommendations gained and shared during any hands-on assignment become instantly accessible throughout the enterprise workstream promoting constant improvement along the way. This not only supports individual colleagues in their day-to-day tasks, but also creates an unbroken digital thread through the business that underpins future continuous improvement efforts.

"With all the technology now available to augment the frontline workforce, the missing piece has been a software platform that is not only easy-to-implement and cost-effective, but also that enables organizational transformation," says Russ Fadel, CEO Augmentir. "Our Augmented Operations platform is the first on the market that can be deployed in hours by companies of all sizes and one that was built on an embedded AI-engine to deliver insights that help companies continuously improve their performance."

"With Augmentir, we converted our existing paper-based instructions and drawings and were up and running within a day. Their augmented procedures enabled us to standardize work across all technicians, improving quality and giving us the performance insights to help improve productivity," stated Steve Thorne, General Manager of STRONGARM Designs, Inc. "Additionally, we were able to quickly add new technicians in order to meet increased customer demand and have them perform at the same level of our most experienced team members."

"Augmentir is uniquely positioned to provide transformational value to industrial organizations by improving the productivity of the frontline workforce and extending value to all associated stakeholders within the organization," stated Glen Allmendinger, President of Harbor Research. "By creatively combining enterprise augmented reality with integrated insights from artificial intelligence and machine learning, Augmentir is at the forefront of digital innovation providing new applied value to industrial organizations."

Augmentir includes complete functionality that makes it easy for industrial companies to improve their operations across a range of manufacturing and service use cases, including AI-supported rapid authoring tools, powerful analytics, and remote expert capability for enhanced collaboration with workers in the field.

Augmentir's Augmented Operations platform is being used at dozens of industrial companies today and is available immediately. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.

