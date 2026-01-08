Augmentir Named a Leader and Top Innovator in Frost & Sullivan 2025 Augmented Connected Worker Radar Report

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Augmentir's AI-powered platform as a top innovator for its use of AI agents and applied AI to help manufacturers address skilled labor shortages, accelerate workforce upskilling, and improve operational performance.

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir , the world's only Agentic AI platform for connected work, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader and #1 in innovation in its Frost Radar™: Augmented Connected Worker, End-to-End Platforms, 2025 report.

The Frost Radar™ evaluates vendors across two core dimensions—Innovation and Growth—to identify companies best positioned to drive future market transformation. Augmentir achieved the top innovation ranking for its AI-first approach to connected worker solutions, delivering advanced capabilities across digital work instructions, skills management, real-time guidance, collaboration, and continuous improvement within a single, unified platform.

Frost & Sullivan highlights the growing importance of augmented connected worker platforms as manufacturers address skilled labor shortages, accelerate workforce upskilling, and improve operational performance. Augmentir's use of AI agents and applied AI to personalize work execution, predict skills gaps, and continuously optimize frontline operations was a key factor in its #1 innovation rating.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI can deliver for frontline workers," said Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder at Augmentir. "Being rated #1 for innovation by Frost & Sullivan validates our mission to transform how industrial work is executed and continuously improved."

According to Frost & Sullivan:

"Augmentir stands out for its AI-first approach to the augmented connected worker market. Its ability to apply AI across work execution, skills development, collaboration, and continuous improvement, as well as its use of AI agents to optimize frontline operations, positions the platform at the forefront of innovation in this rapidly evolving space."

The 2025 Frost Radar™: Augmented Connected Worker (End-to-End Platforms) report benchmarks providers on innovation, scalability, customer alignment, R&D effectiveness, and growth execution, spotlighting companies shaping the future of connected frontline work.

For more information about Augmentir and its AI-powered connected worker platform, visit www.augmentir.com .

About Augmentir

Augmentir is the world's leading provider of Agentic AI-powered connected worker solutions for industrial companies. Its platform combines AI, AR, and connected worker technologies to optimize workforce performance, enhance training effectiveness, and accelerate continuous improvement. Trusted by manufacturers in over 70 countries, Augmentir empowers organizations to transform frontline operations through intelligent automation, immersive learning, and data-driven insights.

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.