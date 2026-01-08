Augmentir Named a Leader and Top Innovator in Frost & Sullivan 2025 Augmented Connected Worker Radar Report

News provided by

Augmentir, Inc.

Jan 08, 2026, 10:00 ET

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Augmentir's AI-powered platform as a top innovator for its use of AI agents and applied AI to help manufacturers address skilled labor shortages, accelerate workforce upskilling, and improve operational performance.

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, the world's only Agentic AI platform for connected work, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader and #1 in innovation in its Frost Radar™: Augmented Connected Worker, End-to-End Platforms, 2025 report.

The Frost Radar™ evaluates vendors across two core dimensions—Innovation and Growth—to identify companies best positioned to drive future market transformation. Augmentir achieved the top innovation ranking for its AI-first approach to connected worker solutions, delivering advanced capabilities across digital work instructions, skills management, real-time guidance, collaboration, and continuous improvement within a single, unified platform.

Frost & Sullivan highlights the growing importance of augmented connected worker platforms as manufacturers address skilled labor shortages, accelerate workforce upskilling, and improve operational performance. Augmentir's use of AI agents and applied AI to personalize work execution, predict skills gaps, and continuously optimize frontline operations was a key factor in its #1 innovation rating.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI can deliver for frontline workers," said Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder at Augmentir. "Being rated #1 for innovation by Frost & Sullivan validates our mission to transform how industrial work is executed and continuously improved."

According to Frost & Sullivan:

"Augmentir stands out for its AI-first approach to the augmented connected worker market. Its ability to apply AI across work execution, skills development, collaboration, and continuous improvement, as well as its use of AI agents to optimize frontline operations, positions the platform at the forefront of innovation in this rapidly evolving space."

The 2025 Frost Radar™: Augmented Connected Worker (End-to-End Platforms) report benchmarks providers on innovation, scalability, customer alignment, R&D effectiveness, and growth execution, spotlighting companies shaping the future of connected frontline work.

For more information about Augmentir and its AI-powered connected worker platform, visit www.augmentir.com.

About Augmentir
Augmentir is the world's leading provider of Agentic AI-powered connected worker solutions for industrial companies. Its platform combines AI, AR, and connected worker technologies to optimize workforce performance, enhance training effectiveness, and accelerate continuous improvement. Trusted by manufacturers in over 70 countries, Augmentir empowers organizations to transform frontline operations through intelligent automation, immersive learning, and data-driven insights.

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Augmentir's True Productivity™ Surpasses 5 Million AI-Optimized Time & Motion Studies

Augmentir's True Productivity™ Surpasses 5 Million AI-Optimized Time & Motion Studies

Augmentir, the world's only Agentic AI platform for connected work, today announced that its patented True Productivity™ algorithm had surpassed 5...
Augmentir Expands its AI Platform with New Augmented Reality (AR) Features for Connected Workers in Manufacturing

Augmentir Expands its AI Platform with New Augmented Reality (AR) Features for Connected Workers in Manufacturing

Augmentir, the world's #1 AI company for connected frontline work, today announced the availability of its new Augmented Reality (AR) extension. This ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics