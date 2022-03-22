Augmentir Triples Company Revenue and Expands Next Generation Connected Worker Offering Globally

HORSHAM, Pa. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, the world's only provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software, celebrated a stellar year of product and business momentum during 2021 and projects further acceleration in 2022.

The global disruptions of the past two years have elevated the urgency to address the top challenges faced by the industrial frontline workforce. Rapidly declining tenure rates and increased worker churn have made the lengthy onboarding processes untenable for industrial organizations. The resultant skilled worker shortages have served as a catalyst for work process digitization. The $7.5M in Series A financing raised by Augmentir in the latter part of 2021 positioned the company to expand the breadth of its product and organization to meet the growing needs of the industry.

"We are excited to accelerate our global expansion by appointing a leader in the DACH region to meet our growing prospect and client demand across Europe," said Carsten Hunfeld, newly appointed Head of Operations in the DACH Region of Augmentir. "Augmentir is committed to equipping our customers with tools that will help them boost worker proficiency and performance. We expect to make a lasting impact on the way workforce management is done."

Augmentir's suite of AI-powered connected worker tools helps industrial companies to deliver effective skills management, training, collaboration, and point of work support for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. Augmentir's software platform is already being used worldwide by leading industrial companies and organizations, including Colgate-Palmolive, Cisco, Baker Hughes, the U.S. Air Force, and Hunter Industries to digitize and optimize frontline work and deliver significant growth and continuous improvement in the areas of manufacturing, maintenance, service, and quality.

"2021 was a transformative year for Augmentir, during which we achieved 350% revenue growth, increased our customer base by 230%, increased the functional breadth of our platform, and expanded our team internationally," said Russ Fadel, CEO of Augmentir. "2022 is off to a great start and we are getting significant uptake from clients seeking to use our platform to help get new frontline workers onboarded and productive in 80% less time than traditional approaches. Our patented AI-based Workforce Intelligence capability helps deliver standardized work in an era of highly variable workforces."

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only provider of AI-based connected worker software. Augmentir's software is a suite of AI-powered connected worker tools that helps industrial companies deliver effective skills management, training, collaboration, and on the job support for today's more dynamic, more flexible industrial workforce. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's AI in conjunction with the platform's digital workflow and remote collaboration capabilities to optimize their frontline operations and deliver significant growth and continuous improvement in the areas of performance support, training, and workforce development. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com/.

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.