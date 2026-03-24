Augury and MaintainX Partner to Deliver Closed-Loop Maintenance Execution for Frontline Teams

Integration of Augury's AI-driven machine insights into MaintainX's asset and work intelligence platform turns predictive diagnostics into real-time work orders.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Augury, a leader in Industrial AI solutions for manufacturing, and MaintainX, the leading AI-powered solution for maintenance and asset management, today announced a product integration that turns predictive machine health insights into traceable, actionable work orders in real time.

The integration closes a gap that has long frustrated industrial operations: the lag between knowing a machine is at risk and getting the right work started. When Augury detects a machine anomaly, a work order is automatically created in MaintainX with recommended actions, diagnostic context, and supporting data, so technicians can act immediately. Once the work is complete, the outcome feeds back into Augury, verifying the repair and sharpening the AI's accuracy over time. The result is a true closed-loop system where insight, action, and feedback are all connected, making the MaintainX and Augury systems smarter together in driving unexpected equipment downtime to zero.

Most maintenance programs today run on fixed schedules, replacing parts at set intervals regardless of actual condition. This approach is costly and misses failures between checkpoints. By integrating Augury's predictive Machine Health solutions with the MaintainX platform, teams shift to dynamic, condition-based maintenance driven by real-time machine data.

"Bringing MaintainX and Augury's ecosystems together through Augury Plus underscores our open, connected approach—enabling customers to unify their most trusted systems and operationalize machine health at scale across both existing and new deployments, without costly integrations," said Chad Toles, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Augury.

The combined solution delivers advanced features that go beyond standard workflow, such as

Dynamic, insight-driven maintenance: Maintenance actions are guided by Augury's continuous machine monitoring and AI insights.

Maintenance actions are guided by Augury's continuous machine monitoring and AI insights. Two-way learning: Actions completed in MaintainX automatically feed back into Augury and vice versa, creating a continuously improving AI system.

Actions completed in MaintainX automatically feed back into Augury and vice versa, creating a continuously improving AI system. Faster, smarter operations: Teams can respond more quickly and make more informed decisions, preventing issues that cause downtime, loss, increased costs, and safety risks.

"The best maintenance teams don't just respond faster—they prevent problems from becoming downtime in the first place," said Danny Seigle, VP Partnerships at MaintainX. "By integrating Augury's machine intelligence directly into the system of action our customers rely on every day, we're giving them a system that thinks ahead and acts in real time. That's the future of maintenance execution."

The integration is available today. Augury and MaintainX share dozens of customers who can activate the connection out of the box, with no custom implementation required.

For more information, visit augury.com and getmaintainx.com.

About Augury

A leading Industrial AI company, Augury helps the world's manufacturers leverage real-time production insights to drive new levels of efficiency. Combining predictive and prescriptive AI technology with industry expertise, production teams can proactively address alerts, minimize downtime, reduce asset costs, and maximize yield and capacity. Our customers achieve payback in six months or less, enabling global scale. Our mission is to transform how people and machines work together to push the boundaries of human productivity.

About MaintainX

Headquartered in San Francisco, MaintainX is an AI-driven computerized maintenance management solution (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) platform that helps frontline teams reduce unplanned equipment downtime and increase operational efficiency. MaintainX turns real-time asset and work data into proactive insights that drive operational excellence for organizations in manufacturing, energy, facilities management, and other physical-asset-driven industries. Learn more at www.maintainx.com.

MaintainX® is a registered trademark of MaintainX Inc.

CONTACT:

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for Augury

[email protected]

SOURCE Augury