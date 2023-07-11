Augury Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Deep Insights into the Health of Machines, Processes, and Operations with Pioneering AI-driven Solutions

Augury's purpose-built artificial intelligence solutions boost production and sustainability to

significantly increase businesses' return on investment.

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the industrial analytics solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Augury with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. Identified as best in class in the global industrial analysis solutions industry, Augury is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) software and hardware solutions that enable customers to minimize maintenance costs, avoid downtime, and maximize the productivity of production processes in industrial and commercial environments.

Augury builds disruptive products through its top-notch research and development (R&D) capabilities and features a comprehensive portfolio of machine health solutions that combine premium sensor technology with reliable AI-driven machine diagnostics and cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring capabilities. The company's industry-specific AI and machine learning (ML) are powered by industry experts and one of the industry's largest data libraries, allowing manufacturing and industrial organizations to improve the reliability of their operations while driving down costs.

As a result, Augury's global customers can dramatically boost their productivity with AI-driven insights and last year with the acquisition of Seebo, Augury has expanded their product portfolio to include Process Health. Augury is working to introduce this new offering to the market, which will help customers realize the full potential of production lines and achieve new levels of efficiency, yield, and sustainability.

"Augury's combination of Machine Health and Process Health creates the next stage in its product evolution: Production Health. This solution shapes the industry by uncovering AI-driven insights into the interdependence of machines, processes, and operations. By leveraging these insights, businesses can make better decisions, improve reliability, empower the workforce, and benefit the environment," noted Sebastián Trolli, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Technologies at Frost & Sullivan.

Augury is a proven and trusted leader in machine and process health solutions and has established an unrivaled reputation for successfully supporting its customers. Augury's customer support philosophy transcends the mere addition of sensors and data collection by solving real industry challenges and providing timely support, making it a highly reliable company.

Additionally, Augury is rapidly growing its customer base, offering its clients worldwide up to ten times the return on investment (ROI) in only four months, which is a record that is extremely difficult for competitors to beat. Furthermore, the company plans to integrate conversational AI into its products, opening a new range of opportunities for clients and future developments in the industrial analytics solutions industry.

"The company continues to sustain tremendous growth due to the value it provides its customers and their continued trust in expanding and championing Augury's solution throughout their organization. Augury's ongoing evolution and growth are key to future-proofing the company, solidifying its position as a leader in the industrial analytics solutions space," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"Being identified as best in class in the global industrial analytics solutions industry represents the next chapter for Augury," says Augury CEO Saar Yoskovitz. "This award from Frost & Sullivan shows the industry as a whole is moving beyond point-solutions to holistic platforms for AI-driven manufacturing and industrial operations. I'm proud of everyone at Augury for not only dreaming of this bigger vision, but for working to make it a reality."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

