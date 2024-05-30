August Jackson Achieves SBTi Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Event Services

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August Jackson, a leading provider of event management and experiential marketing services, proudly announces its recent certification by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), solidifying its dedication to sustainability in the events industry. This achievement reflects August Jackson's ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental responsibility while delivering top-tier event services.

SBTi certification validates August Jackson's adherence to rigorous environmental standards and signifies its alignment with global efforts to combat climate change. By setting science-based targets for emissions reduction, the company demonstrates its proactive approach to environmental responsibility and sustainability leadership within the events sector.

"At August Jackson, we recognize the important role that sustainability plays in shaping the future of event management," said Laura Shuler, CEO of August Jackson. "Achieving SBTi certification demonstrates our commitment to integrating sustainability principles into every aspect of our operations. This certification not only highlights the benefits of sustainable practices for businesses and the environment but also reinforces our dedication to this cause."

As businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability, August Jackson's SBTi certification positions the company as a trusted partner for organizations seeking environmentally responsible event solutions. With a dedicated green team ensuring that each event incorporates sustainability practices, August Jackson offers comprehensive event services that seamlessly integrate environmental considerations.

"By choosing August Jackson for their event needs, clients not only gain access to innovative and memorable experiences but also demonstrate their commitment to sustainability," added Laura Shuler. "Together, we can create meaningful events that drive business success while positively impacting our planet."

For more information about August Jackson and its sustainable event services, visit www.augustjackson.com .

About August Jackson:

August Jackson is a leading provider of event management and experiential marketing solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and impactful experiences for clients across industries. With a commitment to sustainability, August Jackson sets the standard for excellence in the events industry.

