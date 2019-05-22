August Jackson Adds Campaign Readiness Practice

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August Jackson, a leading brand-engagement agency, has launched a comprehensive Campaign Readiness consulting practice to support leading nonprofit organizations as they prepare for the launch of a major fundraising campaign.

"Our Campaign Readiness team has the experience, passion and proven expertise to help today's Chief Development Officer prepare for a modern capital campaign," explains Robyn Kress, Executive Vice President, Campaign Readiness, August Jackson. "During the critical silent phase of a campaign, we help to align leadership and stakeholder communities around a shared vision, and focus resources in ways that will effectively engage their constituents, building the right level of momentum into a public launch."

August Jackson is the leading producer of major campaign events across the country including the Harvard Business School, Duke University, and Northwell Health. Building on the strength of the Feats (Baltimore, Md.) acquisition in 2017, August Jackson's Campaign Readiness practice goes upstream to fill a critical gap in the campaign-planning lifecycle, preparing the organization for a successful countdown to the public launch of a capital, comprehensive or micro campaign in a way that is efficient, sustainable and flexible.

The Campaign Readiness practice leader, Ms. Kress has been working in development for more than 15 years and has seen a shift in how campaigns should communicate their mission in order to inspire investment: "We help our higher education and healthcare partners translate their vision, think differently about their case for support and design the appropriate communications strategy to engage donors beyond the traditional channels. And, we walk them through the planning process, the launch, and beyond."

"We've been working with C-Suite Development and Philanthropy leaders and their campaign teams to evolve the way they engage their donor and influencer communities," said Laura Shuler, August Jackson's CEO. "As campaigns continue to modernize, our agency is well-positioned to help guide and support those efforts. It's that forward-looking counsel combined with the ability to activate anywhere in the world that makes us a great resource and partner."

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON

For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized in 2018 as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer, and a 2019 Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson is a 100-person agency with a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. www.augustjackson.com/campaign_readiness

Media Contact:

Anne Tolle

847-909-0318

anne.tolle@augustjackson.com

SOURCE August Jackson

Related Links

https://www.augustjackson.com

