August Jackson Adds Top Creative Talent For Growing Roster Of Healthcare And Pharma Clients

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, experiential marcom agency August Jackson announces the addition of Anne Leroux as Senior Vice President of Creative to lead the agency's engagement efforts with an expanding base of pharmaceutical and healthcare clients. In this role, Leroux will help clients drive greater salesforce, physician, and patient engagement through innovative campaigns, events and experiences.

Prior to joining August Jackson, Leroux developed branding and integrated marketing campaigns for clients in the pharmaceutical, hospital and health insurance sectors, including Kaiser Permanente, Humana and CVS Health. Her agency-side experience includes roles as Vice President, Group Creative Director at Digitas Chicago, co-founder of independent creative agency Rockskip, and freelance creative director at Jack Morton Worldwide.

"Anne is a 'swiss-army' creative, bringing so many different aspects of marketing, branding, and communications experience that are deeply relevant to the work we do with our clients," explains Brett Mannes, Executive Vice President, Creative at August Jackson. "She has a deep understanding of the patient and physician mindset and how to engage both their hearts and minds."

"I'm excited to join the talented team at August Jackson and contribute to a growing, independent agency," said Leroux. "I look forward to bringing bold, smart, creative work to our clients that helps them put their purpose into practice in a tangible way."

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer and a Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson works with clients throughout the US and has a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. https://www.augustjackson.com

