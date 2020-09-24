CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agency August Jackson is launching the "AJ Digital Collective" — a collaborative network of communications, event and technology experts who've joined forces to imagine and build extraordinary virtual events and digital experiences that drive sustained engagement.

August Jackson Expands Virtual Engagement Expertise with the Launch of AJ Digital Collective

"Our clients want to work with a partner who can provide a seamless solution from concept through implementation," said Laura Shuler, CEO of August Jackson. "By combining August Jackson's expertise in communication strategy, content creation and experience design with technology partners that cover all facets of digital delivery, we're able to be a single integrated resource for a seamless virtual solution … from strategy through execution."

The AJ Digital Collective includes:

Antenna Group – Coding and Development

Quince Imaging – Livestreaming

UNC Reese Innovation Lab – Extended Reality

United Virtualities – Apps and Gamification

Technology Integration – Brandon Wernli (BW Events), Michael LaChance (Event Nexus), and Danny Huebsch (Livestream Technical Producer/Director)

In 2020, members of the AJ Digital Collective have partnered to create virtual engagements and persistent digital experiences for Accenture, Constellation Brands, Duke, Otis Elevator, the USO and Points of Light, among others.

Tod Szewczyk, August Jackson's newly-hired EVP of Digital Engagement, will lead the Digital Collective for the agency.

To find out more about this scalable team of partners, visit the AJ Digital Collective homepage.

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer and a Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson works with clients throughout the US and has a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. https://www.augustjackson.com

Media Contact:

Tod Szewczyk

[email protected]

773-750-9133

SOURCE August Jackson

