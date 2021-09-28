August Leadership Continues Expansion in Asia

Lukas is a highly influential executive search consultant in Asia and specifically in the Korean market. Highly regarded for his knowledge of the industrial and technology sectors, Lukas has worked with leading Korean, European and North American corporations in hiring top talent for HQ-level executive positions in China, Japan and Korea.

"We are pleased with the positive response from our clients about our presence here - especially in the automotive, renewable energy, industrial and consumer sectors," Lukas Beech.

Janeen Kang brings 15 years of experience in the Retail industry across both North America and Asia Pacific. Prior to joining August Leadership, Janeen served as the Head of Beauty for APAC at Dufry's Hong Kong office. There, she led a diverse regional team in successfully expanding their footprint across multiple markets in Asia. Janeen has a proven record of delivering long-term ROI in multinational corporations, She brings her extensive knowledge to all clients, as a globally-minded executive search partner.

"Establishing presence in Seoul demonstrates our intention towards supporting the executive talent needs of our Korean and International clients in Asia. Lukas and Janeen bring positive momentum to our global strategy of being agile and responsive in bringing crafted talent solutions," says Asad Haider, CEO and Founder, August Leadership.

Born global, August Leadership is disrupting the established model of executive search, and it has been encouraging to see a healthy demand from Korean- and 'western' companies for executive search services in the Korean market.

"South Korea as a hub for innovation and technology is a strategic market for August Leadership, and we are excited to have talented partners like Lukas and Janeen.

Their cross cultural background and extensive global experience in Asia, European and North American markets is a unique combination that will support our client base and accelerate our growth in the region," mentions Michael Maeder, Partner, August Leadership.

