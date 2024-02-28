AuguStar Life Launches 20-Pay Option with Innovative Indexed Whole Life Product

News provided by

AuguStar Life

28 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

CINCINNATI , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuguStarSM Life, a Constellation company, today announces the launch of its 20-pay Prestige Indexed Whole Life insurance, further expanding its indexed life insurance portfolio. This new addition to the Prestige lineup complements the 10-pay version introduced in 2022, providing clients with enhanced flexibility and growth potential while minimizing market risks.

Karl Kreunen, AuguStar Life vice president and chief distribution officer, emphasizes the benefits of the 20-pay Prestige IWL, stating, "This new product expands our IWL line by adding a lower premium option, making it more accessible to consumers. This product lineup provides guarantees that you find in whole life with the performance potential of indexed life insurance. It's a powerful combination, and you can only find multi-pay IWL at AuguStar Life."

AuguStar Life remains committed to expanding its life insurance business and leveraging its success with indexed life insurance products. The Prestige IWL 20-pay option caters to both individual and business clients, offering flexibility within various financial plans.

Prestige Indexed Whole Life insurance provides the essential, guaranteed death benefit protection of whole life insurance to clients while letting them tap into market-based growth potential to build cash value that can support future needs. These products strike a balance between a simple, flexible design and robust guarantees, making them suitable for a wide range of planning requirements.

Business owners can use Prestige Indexed Whole Life insurance for their own financial planning needs, such as funding a buy-sell agreement or securing a flexible source of protection and capital for their business. Additionally, it can be employed to attract, retain and reward talent through strategies like split-dollar arrangements, executive bonus plans or supplemental executive retirement plans (SERPs).

AuguStar Life's commitment to growth and innovation in the life insurance industry is further exemplified by the launch of the 20-pay Prestige Indexed Whole Life insurance. With its attractive features and flexibility, this product is poised to meet the evolving needs of clients and solidify AuguStar Life's position as a leader in the market.

About AuguStarSM Life
AuguStarSM Life markets indexed universal life, indexed whole life, term, and bank-owned life insurance through a national network of traditional direct agent distribution and independent marketing organizations. AuguStar Life is a member of the Constellation Insurance family of companies. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation's family of insurance companies has over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing over C$649 billion in net assets, including over C$139 billion in private capital investments. More information is available at augustarfinancial.com.

Minimum premiums must be met for the guaranteed death benefit to remain in place.

Withdrawals may reduce the death benefit, cash surrender value and any living benefit amount.

Indexed whole life insurance is issued by AuguStarSM Life Assurance Corporation. Guarantees based on the claims-paying ability of the issuer. Product, product features and rider availability vary by state. Issuer not licensed to conduct business in NY.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee
513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)
[email protected]

SOURCE AuguStar Life

Also from this source

The universe is expanding for AuguStar Life's top-tier IUL

The universe is expanding for AuguStar Life's top-tier IUL

AuguStarSM Life, a Constellation company, today announces it has implemented a suite of digital capabilities to make its top-tier indexed universal...
AuguStar(SM) Life expands distribution and marks entry into the brokerage channel

AuguStar(SM) Life expands distribution and marks entry into the brokerage channel

AuguStarSM Life, a Constellation company, announces it has entered the brokerage channel, further expanding its distribution footprint. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.