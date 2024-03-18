AUGUSTA'S HISTORIC LANDMARK HOTEL OFFERS EXCLUSIVE CUSTOMIZED EVENTS FOR PRESTIGIOUS MASTERS TOURNAMENT

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partridge Inn, highly touted as one of the most popular destinations in Augusta during the famed Masters Tournament, has incredible new offerings for this year's event. The hotel is making its private function space, such as its beautiful newly renovated rooftop, elegant ballroom, beloved verandah, outdoor pool area, and more, available for groups to host customized special events. Options include mixology classes, high tea, specialty cocktail events, personalized meals and desserts created by Executive Chef Thomas Jacobs and an equally talented and seasoned culinary team, and much more.

The Partridge Inn's beloved rooftop, aptly named Six South, opened to the public in the fall of 2022 after a significant transformation. The exclusive rooftop venue offers the best views in the region and is equipped with a fully operational bar and kitchen, private chef, waitstaff, and security for private events upon request.

"Six South is now uniquely available for single or multi-night reservations for individuals and corporations looking to host the ultimate celebration during one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world," said Greg Winey, president of NorthPointe Hospitality Management. "As Augusta's premier gathering place and most celebrated hotel, we always pull out all the stops during Masters' Week, and this year, we are excited to elevate our offerings. For the first time in decades, the rooftop will be available during the week for private events."

Due to strong demand, The Partridge Inn has limited guestrooms remaining during The Masters. Enhanced amenities offered during this time include:

Daily shuttle service to and from Augusta National

Afternoon and evening champagne

Daily full breakfast buffet with an omelet station and a grab-and-go option

Nightly dinners with exclusive menus

Cigars on the Verandah nightly after 10 p.m.

Live music by multiple performers daily

Evening shuttle service and airport service by request

Evening events, live entertainment, and hand-crafted cocktails

Daily gifts of premium golf items

Nightly turndown service with water and chocolates

For details about special events during The Master's, contact General Manager Holly White at [email protected] or Area Director of Sales Sandra Solomon at [email protected]. For room reservations or more information about The Partridge Inn, call (706) 737-8888 or visit www.partridgeinn.com.

Offering a seamless blend of style, sophistication, and Southern hospitality, The Partridge Inn is the ideal destination for discerning guests seeking world-class service, charm, exclusive amenities, and history. The Partridge Inn is the closest hotel to the famed Augusta National and will be a popular stop for many up-and-coming golfers in town for the renowned tournament. Over the years, celebrities, golf elites, and politicians, including Bob Dylan, Mel Gibson, Crystal Gayle, Reba McIntyre, Curtis Strange, Paul Azinger, Gary Player, Dennis Quaid, Michael Jackson, James Brown, and Ryan Seacrest, have all visited the upscale property.

The Partridge Inn underwent a vast transformation in 2021 and 2022, with the final renovations completed in the fall of 2022. The hotel's renovation includes all new guestrooms and suites, which have been completely renovated and adorned with luxury linens, HD TVs, new carpeting and wall design, new WIFI and Nespresso Coffee Makers, new landscaping, exterior building renovations and furniture, a new bridal suite, exterior lighting, and 24-7 doorman/bellmen to ensure exquisite arrival experiences for guests.

The Partridge Inn's renovated restaurant, 8595, was expanded and transformed with a turn-of-the-century design and beautiful banquette seating, lighting, and tableware. The hotel's newly designed and outfitted verandah now features stunning new IPE Brazilian plank flooring spanning its 200 feet of space, accommodating up to 80 guests.

About The Partridge Inn

The Partridge Inn, located in the historic Summerville neighborhood of Augusta, GA, began life in the 1890s as a modest two-story private residence, opening as The Partridge Inn in 1910. The hotel enjoyed such great success that expansion after expansion led to its present city-block size in 1929. The hotel became a central gathering spot for the winter elite, hosting golf legends, presidents, and legendary tea dances in its grand halls and ballrooms. At the same time, the ground floor housed a post office, telegraph office, flower shop, bookstore, barbershop, and hairdressing parlor. The hotel has five guest room floors and 143 rooms, many of which overlook the Augusta skyline or the garden pool area. Additional information about The Partridge Inn may be found online at www.partridgeinn.com.

About NorthPointe Hospitality Management, LLC

NorthPointe Hospitality Management, a recognized leader in managing and developing hotels and resorts, delivers exceptional returns on investments by deploying cutting-edge techniques in financial management, guest services, quality assurance, and human resources. From beachfront builds to historic renovations, NorthPointe Hospitality's expanding portfolio also includes the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, Ga.; Crowne Plaza Hotel (North Augusta, S.C.); The Lawrence Tapestry Hotel (in development – Lawrenceville, Ga.); Holiday Inn Express Charleston Medical Area; The Beach House Restaurant (Jekyll Island, Ga.); and the boutique Beachview Club Hotel on Jekyll Island. The company's dynamic leadership team has over 40 years of experience with the country's largest franchise, construction, banking, and third-party management companies. For more information, visit www.northph.com.

