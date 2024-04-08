CROWNE PLAZA NORTH AUGUSTA READY TO WELCOME MASTERS PATRONS

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Masters Week in the Augusta, Ga. area is a time-honored tradition that celebrates the sport of golf, and the Crowne Plaza North Augusta offers guests a wide array of special amenities and activities during the international sporting event. From uniquely crafted menus and handcrafted specialty cocktails to private dining and special events, the upscale hotel offers enhanced amenities during this year's Masters:

Specialty cocktail upon arrival

Daily transportation to Augusta National beginning at 7 a.m.

Live music from Thursday – Saturday

Cigar and bourbon pairings on the rooftop and lobby patio bars

Welcome amenities.

Putting greens

Cornhole at the outdoor turfed courtyard

Private dining room that seats up to 20

More than 5,000 sq ft of ballroom space for private events

Smaller private rooms for special events

Last minute room availability for Saturday, April 13 th

For details about customized events during The Masters, contact General Manager Greg Greenawalt at [email protected] or Director of Sales Jeannine Steinkuhl at [email protected]. For room reservations or more information about Crowne Plaza North Augusta, call (803) 349-8400 or visit www.crownenorthaugusta.com.

Ranked in the Top Five Crowne Plaza hotels in the U.S. for service and product quality, and the recipient of TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice Award for three years in a row, the upscale hotel embraces modern southern hospitality in its service, design, and décor. The hotel's amenities include the award-winning Salt + Marrow Kitchen lead by the immensely talented Executive Chef Dominic Simpson, an upscale casual restaurant featuring mouthwatering, open flamed wood-fired cuisine, and Jackson's Bluff, the hotel's rooftop bar, which has sweeping panoramic views of the Savannah River and Augusta skyline.

About Crowne Plaza North Augusta

Crowne Plaza North Augusta, located in the heart of Riverside Village at Hammond's Ferry, opened in January 2019. The five-story upscale hotel has 180 guestrooms and suites; a 120-seat restaurant and bar; rooftop bar; 11,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting space; 5,400 sq.- ft ballroom; 6,000 sq.-ft. of outdoor meeting and event space; outdoor pool; and fitness center featuring Peloton Bikes. Designed to be the town center and an inviting meeting spot for locals and visitors, Crowne Plaza North Augusta embraces modern southern hospitality in its service, design and décor. Interiors blend the warm sophistication of the southern heritage of leisure sporting with a welcoming and modern industrial aesthetic.

Connect with Crowne Plaza on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crowneplazanorthaugusta.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/crowneplazanorthaugusta.

About NorthPointe Hospitality Management, LLC

NorthPointe Hospitality Management, a recognized leader in the management and development of hotels and resorts, delivers exceptional returns on investments by deploying cutting-edge techniques in financial management, guest services, quality assurance and human resources. From beachfront builds to historic renovations, NorthPointe Hospitality's expanding portfolio also includes the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, Ga.; The Partridge Inn – Curio by Hilton (Augusta, Ga.); The Lawrence Tapestry Hotel (in development – Lawrenceville, Ga.); Holiday Inn Express Charleston Medical Area; The Beach House Restaurant (Jekyll Island, Ga.); and the boutique Beachview Club Hotel on Jekyll Island. The company's dynamic leadership team has more than 40 years of experience with the country's largest franchise, construction, banking and third-party management companies. For more information, visit www.northph.com.

SOURCE NorthPointe Hospitality Management