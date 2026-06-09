Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions Announces Registered Culinary Apprenticeship Program with Desert Mountain Club in Arizona

Approved by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the apprenticeship combines paid on-the-job training, Escoffier instruction and international experience

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions (Escoffier Global), a workforce development and training partner to employers in the culinary and hospitality industry, today announced the launch of a registered Apprenticeship Program with Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, naming Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts as the Related Technical Instruction provider.

Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions announced the launch of a registered Apprenticeship Program with Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, naming Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts as the Related Technical Instruction provider.

The apprenticeship program is registered through the Arizona Department of Economic Security, with Escoffier Global serving as the workforce development partner and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts providing the related instruction component as part of a multi-year training partnership.

Registered apprenticeship programs continue to expand nationwide as employers look for proven ways to build skilled talent. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 94% of apprentices who complete a registered apprenticeship retain employment, and participants earn higher wages over time compared with non-apprentices, demonstrating the long-term value of structured, earn-while-you-learn career pathways.

The program was developed in collaboration with Desert Mountain Club, one of Scottsdale's premier private luxury club communities, and the Arizona Department of Economic Security to create a formal training pathway that combines paid, hands-on kitchen experience with classroom instruction aligned to industry and state standards.

"Apprenticeships are the foundation of the culinary profession," said Desert Mountain Club Director of Culinary and French Master Chef Bertrand Bouquin, who trained through the traditional French apprenticeship system and later earned the highest professional designation in the culinary field. "This program allows the next generation to learn through discipline, mentorship and real-world experience while building a career they can sustain for a lifetime."

Bouquin led the effort to establish the program at Desert Mountain Club, aiming to preserve the classical apprenticeship tradition while expanding career pathways for aspiring chefs in the United States.

Escoffier Global worked closely with Desert Mountain Club and state officials to develop the apprenticeship criteria, ensuring alignment between employer workforce needs, regulatory requirements and modern culinary education standards. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts serves as the Related Technical Instruction (RTI) provider, delivering the academic curriculum that complements the apprentice's on-the-job training.

The hybrid apprenticeship requires approximately 4,000 to 6,000 hours of on-the-job training to reach journeyman status and includes the option for an additional six-month to one-year placement with a collaborating club in France, giving apprentices rare international experience rooted in the classical European culinary tradition.

Work-based education programs are increasingly important as hospitality employers compete for talent. Research shows organizations that offer training and education benefits see higher retention and engagement, and nearly 75% of small- and mid-sized businesses plan to expand upskilling programs to meet workforce needs.

As part of the partnership, Desert Mountain Club has joined Escoffier Global's Work & Learn program, providing tuition support for the apprentice as well as for eligible staff members interested in enrolling in Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts' programs.

"This partnership reflects a broader shift toward structured, work-based learning in the hospitality industry," said Nicole Bertelli, Director of Partner Services, Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions. "Employers need proven, professional, industry-recognized pathways to develop skilled culinary talent, and registered apprenticeships create a clear progression from entry-level to career-ready. By combining on-the-job training, Escoffier curriculum and state-approved standards, this dual programming helps employers build stronger, more consistent teams while giving apprentices a meaningful, long-term career opportunity."

Desert Mountain Club is currently recruiting its first apprentice to begin the program in 2026.

About Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions

Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions is a workforce development and training partner to employers in the culinary and hospitality industry. A sister company to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Escoffier Global provides hiring, training and retention solutions including on-demand courses, Work & Learn education incentives, job placement tools and consulting services designed to help employers build high-performing teams. For more information about workforce development programs from Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions, visit https://escoffierglobal.com.

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions