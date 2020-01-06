AUKEY Debuts World's Fastest Chargers At CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader AUKEY® will debut the AUKEY Omnia Series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. The new line of gallium nitride (GaN) chargers delivers some of the world's fastest­­ charging speeds and will feature five power delivery (PD) chargers. The Omnia Series will be available online and at retail in Q2 2020.

The AUKEY Omnia Series is a new line of gallium nitride (GaN) chargers that deliver some of the world’s fastest charging speeds and will feature five power delivery (PD) chargers.

Designed to provide user­­s with a smaller, lighter and more powerful mobile charging experience, the chargers in the Omnia Series are up to 66% smaller when compared with stock MacBook 13 inch chargers. Whether it's getting more from a new device or unlocking greater performance from an older one, the Omnia Series offers a range of products with varying levels of power and size.

"AUKEY is committed to leading the industry in power delivery with an innovative product portfolio that literally powers the digital lives of people all around the world," said Lu Haichuan, CEO of AUKEY. "As the producer of the world's smallest PD chargers, the Omnia Series is a natural next step in our line and one that delivers on our promise while creating a reliable, compact charging experience."

With the Omnia Series, AUKEY is introducing OmniaChip, a range of brand new integrated circuits (ICs) built into the five chargers in the new line. Developed in partnership with Navitas, inventor of the industry's first GaN power ICs, the chips are designed to increase both switching speeds and energy savings. GaN is a next-generation semiconductor material with 100x the speed of old silicon technology.

The new line also features the Company's proprietary Dynamic Detect technology that maximizes charging efficiency. Ideal for people who want to streamline charging multiple devices with one charger, the AUKEY Omnia Series supports a broad range of devices including the MacBook Pro 2018, Dell XPS 13, iPad Pro, iPhone (multiple models), Google Pixel devices, Nintendo Switch, and more.

The Omnia Series reinforces AUKEY's commitment to creating high-quality, industry-leading consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories. From USB-C accessories for home and car to Bluetooth audio products, hubs and cables, AUKEY strives to deliver next-generation tech that complements and elevates digital lifestyles. With broad distribution in nearly 50 countries around the globe, AUKEY is committed to expansion in the U.S. market in 2020.

For more information, visit AUKEY.com or follow on social @AUKEYofficial.

About Aukey

AUKEY® combines the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise to design and build solid, reliable consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories. We are a team of techies with a common appreciation for the finer details and the utility of great design. We are continuously developing and expanding our product portfolio with next generation tech to complement and elevate your digital lifestyle.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014 and based in El Segundo, CA, USA. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs monolithically integrate power, analog and logic circuits to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets.

SOURCE AUKEY

Related Links

https://www.aukey.com

