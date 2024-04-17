AUKEY Wins Multiple iF and Red Dot Design Awards

HONG KONG, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AUKEY, a global provider of consumer electronics, has received two iF Design Awards 2024 and four Red Dot Awards 2024 in recognition of the aesthetics and functionality of its products.

AUKEY's MagFusion 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station received both the iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its efficient charging performance, ability to eliminate cable clutter, and "simple yet elegant" aesthetic featuring aviation aluminum. The Pro version of the product received a Red Dot Award as well.

From left to right: MagFusion Z, MagFusion 3-in-1. Both products received the prestigious iF Design Award 2024 and Red Dot Award 2024. MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro, Magnetic Cable Holder also earned the Red Dot Award.

The brand's MagFusion Z Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station also received both the iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its lightweight and portable design, secure magnetic connection, and comprehensive charging capabilities.

The fourth Red Dot Award AUKEY received this year was for its Magnetic Cable Holder. The cable management solution was recognized for its minimalist design and organizational function.

All of the award-winning AUKEY products are set to be showcased at the 2024 Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show in Hong Kong on April 18-21, 2024.

"AUKEY's design team is always looking to bring both efficiency and elegance to our users, and these prestigious awards reflect that pursuit," said Xinlong Wei, AUKEY's Industrial Design Director. "The products are sure to make a statement at the upcoming show."

About AUKEY:

AUKEY is a leading provider of cutting-edge consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories, combining the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise. With a focus on design excellence, reliable performance, and user-friendly experiences, AUKEY continues to expand its product portfolio to complement and elevate the digital lifestyle of its customers.

About the iF Design Awards:

Since their inception in 1953, the iF Design Awards have been a reliable indicator of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF Design Awards are among the most important design prizes globally.

About the Red Dot Awards:

The Red Dot Awards, established in the 1950s, constitute one of the largest and most acclaimed international design competitions. They celebrate the finest in product design, brand and communication design, and design concepts.

For more information about AUKEY and its award-winning products, please visit www.aukey.com

SOURCE AUKEY