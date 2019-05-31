AUKEY Expands into Premium Audio with Key Series

The Key Series product line is a top priority for AUKEY and more than 30% of the annual research and development budget has been allocated to it. The project is directed by a team of audio experts recruited from some of the biggest players in the industry. This group have experience in producing some of the very best audio products on the market and are able to bring their expertise to all aspects of Key Series earphones.

The response to this has so far been highly encouraging, with the newly released EP-T10 true wireless earbuds winning a prestigious iF Design Award, and customers on Amazon commenting that the premium EP-B80 earphones sound superior to similar models from high-end brands.

Key Series EP-T10 is a pair of stylish true wireless earbuds that sound as good as they look and come in a compact and innovative charging case. EP-B60 is aimed at those who like to stay active, its strong-points being its durability and a convenient magnetic switch that allows for buttonless on/off when on the move. EP-B80 is the model for audiophiles, with high-fidelity sound, aptX Low Latency, and dynamic drivers.

The exciting EP-T10 and EP-B33 model was recently released, while EP-B60 and EP-B80 have already been available for a few months. There are also numerous other models in development which will be released throughout 2019.

