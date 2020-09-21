AUKEY Launches New Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

Combining years of technology & gaming expertise, the AUKEY Gaming sub-brand has served over 100,000 gamers across the globe. The 104-key AUKEY RGB Mechanical Keyboard has already earned a great reputation among consumers for its range of performance gaming features and durable design. AUKEY has also introduced the limited edition Sakura Pink 108-key AUKEY RGB Mechanical Keyboard especially for pinkholic gamers. To meet the needs of the gaming community, AUKEY has developed various kinds of gaming gear including RGB keyboards, mice, keyboard keycap set with Fortnite theme, and headsets. AUKEY Gaming is dedicated to bringing the best gaming experience and equipment to gamers. Their distinctive pyramid logo symbolizes the team's efforts towards developing products that are as solid & reliable as the pyramids. You can depend on them in the heat of gaming action.



AUKEY gaming keyboards have all the popular features such as RGB backlighting, full n-key rollover with anti-ghosting, gaming software, and blue mechanical switches. The team is extremely proud of the 'AUKEY Blue Switches,' which were designed and developed by a team of gaming enthusiasts over a period of five years. These special mechanical switches are designed for high-intensity action such as in MOBA games. You'll get faster response, precise tactile feedback, and a longer key switch lifespan of up to 50 million key-presses.

The104-key AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available on Amazon and the limited edition Sakura Pink 108-key AUKEY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in October.

About AUKEY



AUKEY® combines the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise to design and build solid, reliable consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories. We are a team of techies with a common appreciation for the finer details and the utility of great design. We are continuously developing and expanding our product portfolio with next-generation tech to complement and elevate your digital lifestyle.

